Eight months after refusing to allow electronic billboards along the I-95 corridor in Foxboro, voters at Monday’s special town meeting adopted a scaled-back measure that officials said would restrict installations to just a handful — and possibly only one — potential sites.
The revised sign bylaw amendments were prompted by a citizens’ petition signed by 150 registered voters, according to town Moderator Frank Spillane, who on Monday relinquished his gavel temporarily in order to represent the applicant.
Approved by a 116-71 margin, the changes will pave the way for a double-sided electronic billboard at the corner of Spring Brook and East Belcher roads, overlooking I-95 — and provide the town with $50,000 in annual revenue in each of the next 20 years.
Known as “mitigation funds,” these cash payments are required under a 2019 bylaw revision that allowed electronic billboards along Route 1. Before that time, conventional billboards had been allowed only by special permit in the Route 1 zone, with digital panels prohibited entirely.
Electronic — or digital — billboards, which resemble huge TV screens, typically draw more advertising revenue for owners than static versions.
Advertising messages can be changed quickly and higher rates charged during peak traffic hours.
Spillane said the revised proposal, endorsed unanimously by advisory committee members, effectively eliminates use of the town public works garage on Elm Street as a potential installation site — a controversial feature which contributed to its defeat at Foxboro’s annual town meeting last May.
In addition, Spillane said, the new version would increase the distance between any proposed billboard and the closest dwelling from 350 to 1,000 feet and allow the town to post up to six hours of free community messaging each month.
Not everyone in attendance was convinced, however.
Mark Powers of Prospect Street suggested that a $50,000 payment each year was a drop in the proverbial bucket compared to the town’s $80 million budget — especially for an eyesore that could be seen for extended distances.
Meanwhile, Timothy Devlin of Chestnut Street predicted an “avalanche” of sports betting ads following this week’s launch of in-person sports wagering at the state’s three casinos — including Plainridge Park in nearby Plainville.
Earlier, advisory committee Chairman Daniel Peterson confirmed that First Amendment provisions prohibited the town from exerting control of advertising content.
However, he said that American Outdoor Advertising, which is expected to install the Belcher Road billboard, frowns on tobacco or adult content messaging as a matter of policy.
Other business
In other action, voters approved with little discussion a series of funding articles that transferred $1,064,069 into a trust fund established to pay health care and other post-employment benefits for town retirees, approved $800,000 for architectural and engineering plans for a proposed renovation and improvements at the Elm Street public works complex, and authorized four capital fund requests totaling just under $413,000.
Responding to a question from Joseph Frisoni of Cocasset Street, public works Director Christopher Gallagher said preliminary estimates for the highway facility overhaul ranged from $10-$12 million. He added that a formal application for construction funding could be forthcoming as early as next fall.
The four capital requests included:
- $88,000 to replace malfunctioning garage doors at the public safety building on Chestnut Street;
- $75,000 for a new Ford Expedition for use as a fire department staff vehicle;
- $50,000 to replace obsolete Tasers issued to Foxboro police officers, and;
- $200,000 to supplement existing funds to demolish the former state hospital laundry building adjacent to the Payson Road field complex.
Voters also agreed to petition the state Legislature to substitute the gender-neutral term “select board” for the traditional “board of selectmen” in Foxboro’s general and zoning bylaws, as well all official correspondence.
Although the change requires both legislative approval and the governor’s signature, it would not change the authority or role of the board — which functions as the executive branch of town government.
On a more poignant note, voters enacted a sentimental measure to rename the youth baseball diamond closest to the Igo Elementary School as Bayuk Field in memory of Stewart Bayuk, a long-time board member and Foxboro Youth Baseball supporter who died in December 2019.
Immediately after calling Monday night’s session to order, Spillane paused to recognize retiring Town Manager William Keegan, who thanked voters for the opportunity to finish his career in Foxboro.
“This has been a 40-year journey as a public servant,” said Keegan, who pledged to spend more time with family, as well as on the golf course. “It’s been a great experience, for sure.”