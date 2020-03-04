Playing their part in what has been called a political resurrection of Lazarus-like proportions, local primary voters on Tuesday gave a resounding vote of confidence to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Mirroring other state outcomes on the so-called “Super Tuesday” primaries, Biden far outdistanced his Democratic rivals in Foxboro, capturing 39 percent of Democratic votes cast.
Bernie Sanders, who had been widely acknowledged as a prohibitive front-runner, finished second locally with 22.9 percent and Bay State Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished third with 16.1 percent.
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg finished close behind Warren by gathering 13.8 percent of the town’s Democratic primary vote, while Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard attracted less than 1 percent. Bloomberg dropped out of the race on Wednesday.
The results were surprising to many pundits, including Town Clerk Robert Cutler who last week predicted that Sanders would run strongly in Foxboro.
This Wednesday, while preparing to file final local results with the Secretary of State’s office before Saturday’s deadline, Cutler said Tuesday’s primary balloting went off without a hitch.
“Yesterday went very smoothly,” he said. “It was just busy all day.”
All told, 5,045 local voters cast ballots -- roughly 42 percent of the town’s registered voters. Of these, Cutler said 3,758 voters took Democratic and 1,271 Republican ballots -- with a number of third-party ballots also requested.
After the polls closed at 8 p.m., Cutler said polling staff worked on preliminary tabulations at the Ahern School for several hours before heading back to the town clerk’s office at Town Hall. There, tallies from the town’s five precincts were reviewed and cross-referenced before posting final results on the town website.
Cutler said the most time-consuming task involved tallying votes for Republican and Democratic town committee candidates – which inevitably becomes a manual process due to a high prevalence of write-in votes and blanks.
Cutler expressed thanks to building administrators at the Ahern Middle School,; highway department personnel who set up and break down the polling booths and other equipment, and uniformed police officers on duty all day at the polls.
But he was especially grateful to his election day staff, led by senior warden Kathy Brady.
“They are always very professional,” he said. “We couldn’t get through the day without their dedication.”
Local elections update
With just two weeks before the deadline to file nomination papers in the May 4 town elections, would-be candidates continue to maneuver for a variety of elected posts.
Thomas Buckley of Hill Street, who has served on the Board of Assessors for the past 18 years, this week announced he would not stand for re-election. It was not clear on Wednesday whether another candidate would emerge to seek Buckley’s three-year assessor’s seat.
Meanwhile, three of the four hopefuls seeking a lone three-year seat on the board of selectmen have returned their completed nomination papers, according to documents on file at the town clerk’s office.
They include David Coffey of 8 Washington St., Jack J. Kerzner of Montgomery Way and Stephanie McGowan of Rhodes Lane. Only Robert Palie of Lakeview Road, has yet to file his papers.
All four are competing for the seat currently occupied by Selectman David Feldman, who recently announced his intention to leave the board after two terms.
Contested races are also shaping up for housing authority and local school committee – with Michelle Raymond of Birch Tree Road and Salina Chowdury of South Street each pulling papers for a lone school board seat to be vacated by three-term veteran Beverley Lord.
On the housing authority, incumbent board member Thomas Kelley of Centennial Court and newcomer Mary Selig, also of Centennial Court, have both declared for an open five-year term – with Kelley having filed his completed nomination papers.
Expressing interest in a separate, one-year unexpired term of former housing authority member Charlene Kaye are Kevin Powers of Prospect Street and Bethany Robertson of Central Street.
On the planning board, incumbent Gary Whitehouse of Main Street is seeking reelection to another three-year term, while associate member Jeffrey Peterson has obtained papers for the elected seat now held by veteran John Rhoads, who will not seek reelection.
In addition, incumbent Richard Pacella of Thompson Road this week requested nomination papers with the intent of seeking reelection to another three-year term on the board of water & sewer commissioners.
Lastly, Kevin Penders of Highland Street and Paul Steeves of Hill Street both returned completed nomination papers for their existing three-year seats on the Boyden Library board of trustees and board of health, respectively.
In order to qualify for the May 4 ballot, prospective candidates must return nomination papers signed by a minimum of 50 registered voters to the town clerk’s office by March 16 at 5 p.m. Nomination papers may be obtained right up until the March 16 deadline.
Other elected officials whose terms expire this May include:
- Elena Dekkers, board of health
- Thomas Magee, Boyden Library trustee