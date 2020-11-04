A bitterly divided body politic and rising coronavirus numbers combined to transform Tuesday’s presidential balloting into a defining moment here in Foxboro and elsewhere: the first national election with a majority of votes cast before polls opened on Election Day.
Although final figures will not be available until this coming Saturday, Town Clerk Robert Cutler said that more than 11,323 of the town’s roughly 13,000 registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election — a higher overall percentage than the presidential election four years ago.
Approximately 60 percent of those ballots — 7,057 and still counting — were either mailed in or cast in one of the early in-person voting sessions held at Town Hall in October.
Those numbers are expected to grow slightly, since election officials will be accepting mail-in ballots delivered by USPS through Friday, so long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.
Although outcomes in Massachusetts — among the bluest of blue states — were never really in question, 58 percent of local voters aided the Democratic tide by backing former Vice President Joe Biden, with just 38 percent supporting incumbent Donald Trump.
Foxboro voters also supported incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey over Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor by a similar margin, while Democrat Jake Auchincloss defeated Republican Julie Hall by just over 1,000 votes to capture U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy’s congressional seat.
Local tallies on the two ballot questions also mirrored statewide trends, with 71 percent of voters approving so-called “Right to Repair” auto repair referendum and 59 percent rejecting a proposal to enact ranked choice voting in Massachusetts.
Those determined to fulfill their civic duty by casting ballots in person at the Ahern Middle School on Tuesday were greeted by the same social distancing precautions implemented during the local elections in June. Early arrivals who took advantage of the 6 a.m. opening braved passing pre-dawn snow squalls which yielded to bright blue – if chilly – skies.
Cutler said he hired nearly 50 people to assist at the polls on Tuesday, roughly double the number required for a conventional election.
In addition to four poll workers assigned to each of the town’s five voting precinct (two apiece on the check-in and check-out stations), 15 others were charged solely with inputting mail-in and early voting ballots through the ballot counters during slack periods.
“That’s a lot of ballots to get in on the day of the election,” he observed.
Still others helped steer perplexed voters to the proper location or were tasked with sanitizing voter booths between each use.
“Presidential elections bring out voters you didn’t even know were still around,” Cutler said. “It can make for a lot of confusion.”
While perhaps too early to state categorically, it appears that several thousand voters who had requested mail-in ballots ended up either voting by other means or not at all.
Asst. Town Clerk Claudine Gover said a total of 7,685 mail-in ballots had been requested – and provided – to registered voters prior to last Friday’s mail-in application deadline. Of those, just 4,109 were received by mid-day on Tuesday, with another 2,948 taking advantage of in-person early voting.
Finally, Cutler said he was pleasantly surprised by the absence of aggressive political supporters facing off outside the polls given the bitterly divided electorate nationwide.
“I think there was a lot of concerns about public safety and it turned out to be very quiet,” he said.