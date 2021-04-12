A local woman and her hiking companion made their way to safety after getting lost in the White Mountains over the weekend, New Hampshire authorities said Monday.
Andrea Slack, 27, of Foxboro, and Nicole Nardone, 36, of Carver, called 911 about 10:45 p.m. Saturday after getting lost for about two hours in Crawford Notch State Park, N.H. Fish and Game officials said.
The park off Route 302 in Harts Location, N.H.
The hikers reported they had no lights to guide them, as well as no food, water or warm clothing, officials said. Also, their cellphone batteries were low.
Searchers used cellphone data to place the pair about four miles north of Arethusa Falls in the vicinity of railroad tracks.
Conservation officers made numerous attempts to call Nardone and Slack back but were unable to connect. The officers responded shortly after midnight and began hiking to their location.
However, the pair made it back to their car at the Arethusa Falls trail parking area just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
They told officers that when no one arrived after they called 911 they decided to follow the railroad track back the way they came.
Nardone and Slack told officers they got lost while attempting to hike Arethusa Falls, made a right onto the railroad track and missed the trail.
N.H. Fish and Game recommends extreme caution while hiking in early spring because winter conditions remain in the mountains, and one wrong decision can have catastrophic consequences.
The department recommends hikers have with them a map, compass, lights, extra clothing, food, water, fire starter and a first aid kit.