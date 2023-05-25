Bringing a world tradition and sharing her knowledge of henna is something that Foxboro resident Shruthi Reddy is always willing to do.
Reddy, 40, who works for the state Department of Revenue as an e-file coordinator recently brought her decades of experience with henna tattoos to a workshop at the Boyden Library. Reddy, who is originally from Bengaluru, India and has lived in Foxboro since 2008, has been working with henna since she was 15 years old.
Henna is powdered leaves from a tropical shrub that is a natural dye and is used to decorate the body and color hair. Reddy said she uses all-natural organic henna that she sources from India and other countries, mixed with sugar, lemon juice, water and essential oils like Cajeput, lavender, and tea tree. Henna tattoos last for 10 to 14 days.
“The art of henna is like meditation to me, it relaxes me and helps me keep up with my creative side. When I do henna it makes me forget about everything else and just stay in the moment,” she said.
Reddy said she attends henna conferences and takes classes with popular artists in the field to keep up with the new trends and techniques. She does henna for brides and wedding guests, birthday parties, showers, graduation and corporate events as well.
“I am beyond excited to do this in my town, I would love to share my art with the people in my town. I had been waiting for a few years to be able to do this,” Reddy said.
Teen Librarian Jennifir Huston said she was excited to have the henna tattoo event at the library.
“(Reddy’s) daughter (Ishaa) is one of my volunteers and that’s how I found out. Henna is a very beautiful art form that I think is a great thing that can inspire a lot of creativity in teenagers and kids. They get to learn a new culture or aspect of a new culture, which I think it’s very important in today’s society,” Huston said.
Ashiana Barker, 11, a sixth grader from Sharon Middle School was among the kids who attended the library event.
“I am excited. I am half-Indian so I want to learn more about my culture,” Barker said.
Reddy’s 11-year-old daughter Ishaa Tupakula, a sixth-grader at Ahern Middle School, also joined in for the fun.
“I like henna a lot because it has a lot of intricate designs and you can make lots of things with it,” she said.
Boyden Library Director Libby O’Neill said she is happy the library is able to highlight local residents that have skills and expertise to share.
You can reach Reddy via her Instgaram @iska.designs.