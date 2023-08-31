Family, friends and a host of well-wishers gathered Saturday afternoon at Bethany Congregational Church for a 100th birthday celebration in honor of local resident and longtime church member Nell Yahrmarkt.
Although church members had stopped by to serenade Yahrmarkt outside her apartment the previous evening, Saturday’s reception featured an at-times humorous, decade-by-decade narrative of her remarkable life and times, beginning with her birth on Aug. 26, 1923 as the ninth of 11 children in Enterprise, Miss.
Calvin Coolidge had assumed the presidency just weeks earlier following the sudden death of President Warren G. Harding, the first home game was played at the original Yankee Stadium, Clarence Birdseye developed a process for flash-freezing Foxboro’s latest centenarian food and the average life expectancy for American women was a mere 58.5 years.
Yahrmarkt and her future husband, Richard, met during World War II, when he served in the Signal Corps and she was working at an air base in Meridien, Miss. The two tied the knot on Nov. 19, 1944.
Wed for 72 years prior to his death in 2016, the couple had relocated to Foxboro in 1962 as Richard pursued career opportunities as a sales and research engineer at both Masoneilan and the former Foxboro Company
Avid saltwater sailors, the Yahrmarkts were members of the Massapoag, Woods Hole and West Bay yacht clubs, and also traveled extensively in their motorhome to all 48 contiguous states and throughout several Canadian provinces.
Spry and animated, Foxboro’s latest centenarian concluded the festivities by thanking her guests, as well as church members Jane Curtis and Joyce Lewis, who planned and hosted the affair.