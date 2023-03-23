Not many people can say they climbed to the summit of Kilimanjaro – and likely even fewer can say they did so while raising more than $50,000 for cancer research.
Wendy Nelson, of Foxboro, can say she did both.
Nelson, who is currently head of corporate development for Danforth Advisors and is the president and founder of Boston Biotech Forum, personally raised just over $51,000, while her group of 20 biotech executives raised a cumulative $1.16 million to benefit the Fred Hutch Cancer Center while participating in the Mount Kilimanjaro Climb for Cancer. The funds Nelson raised will go to a pair of researchers at the cancer center whose work is directed towards the type of cancer Nelson’s daughter Lindsey battled.
The team started up the mountain early on Feb. 12 and reached the summit five days later.
“The experience was absolutely amazing, truly a transformational experience, a trip of a lifetime. I loved and embraced every minute of it. It was amazing. Truly amazing,” Nelson said.
Unfortunately, the top of the mountain was socked in with heavy fog, thick clouds, and whipping snow and ice, so Nelson had no view at all from the summit of Kilimanjaro, but she said the views all the days heading up were incredible as she hiked through five distinct climate zones.
“Once we got down below 18,000 feet again on our way down from the summit, the skies opened up to a brilliant blue sky so the incredible views returned,” she said.
Nelson said the toughest part was summit day.
“It was a very long day. We got up at 11:00 p.m. to eat breakfast, packed our backpacks, and left high camp (which was at 15,800 feet of elevation) at midnight, climbing steadily to the light of our headlamps. The wind was blowing at 40 mph and the temperature was frigid -- our Nalgene water bottles froze on the way up,” she said.
Nelson said it took almost seven hours to climb from 15,800 to the summit at 19,341 feet of elevation, where they took a few quick photos in the blizzard conditions.
The team then had to hike three hours back down on loose scree to high camp at 15,800 feet, have lunch and pack up before continuing another two to three more hours down to 12,100 feet, where they spent that final night.
“That was a long day,” Nelson said.
The summit of Kilimanjaro is at 19,341 feet of elevation where there is less than half the oxygen found at sea level. This extremely high altitude makes most people feel nauseous to some extent which adds to the difficulty of summit day, and some folks even suffer from a bit of delirium.
Unfortunately, they passed a small group on their way up where one member of the party had collapsed.
“His heart had stopped. His guide was furiously administering oxygen and chest compressions, but we later learned that the man, unfortunately, perished on the mountain that morning and it was a somber reminder that we were up where our bodies were not acclimated to living,” she said.
One member of Nelson’s team of 20 was struggling too much to even attempt the summit push, but thankfully the other 19 members of her team made it safely to the ‘roof of Africa’ and back down again.
She said the Tanzanian crew that took care of them was “absolutely incredible” and the Tanzanian crew of porters took excellent care of them. She said you are not allowed to climb Kilimanjaro without a proper guide and crew.
“They greeted us in camp each afternoon with festive song and dance, pulling us all in to join the celebration. That was by far the most fun and joyous part of each day.”
But, of course, the happiest moment was when their 19-person team stood at the summit together.
“It was almost surreal — such an incredibly emotional and overpowering feeling. To know that together we raised $1.16 million for cancer research, we all work in the biotech industry to help bring new medicines to patients, we were all climbing in memory of or in honor of loved ones who had battled cancer, and we had made it through blizzard conditions to stand on the Roof of Africa together, brought many of us to tears,” she said.
She said their guides drilled into their brains the whole way up that they would have to go “pole, pole,” which means “slowly, slowly,” in Swahili, and is the best way for your body to manage with the low oxygen.
“It was pitch black and freezing cold. You can only see the boots of the hiker in front of you. I was up front behind the lead guide, so I focused on his boots and got into a rhythm with my breathing -- breathing in on one step and out with the next step. It really helped and my heart rate stayed low and I felt fantastic the whole way up.”
Nelson said she had a minor headache and queasy stomach the entire time she was above 16,000 feet, but it was quite manageable. Members of the team took Diamox for the whole climb, which helps combat altitude sickness.
When asked if Nelson would do the same challenges she said she always likes to go to new places and experience new things, but she is definitely not done with the mountains.
“I am researching for the next mountain to climb. I think I want to try going up a little higher…..maybe one that reaches 21,000 or 22,000 feet of elevation,” she said.
Nelson said raising the money was harder than the physical training for the climb but no matter what your goal is, work toward it diligently and don’t give up.
“With the proper preparation, motivation, and mindset, you will reach the top,” Nelson said.