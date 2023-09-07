A local woman will be showcasing more 20 paintings at the Walpole Public Library throughout the month of September.
Sharon White, 62, of Foxboro, will be exhibiting her oil paintings, created in the years since she took her first art class five years ago.
“I paint because I love the act of creating and sharing places and moments that bring me joy,” she said. “All of my paintings have a special meaning to me. Most of the subjects come from vacationing around New England. We are lucky to have so much beauty at our doorsteps.”
Some of her paintings show scenes that are literally down the street from her home, like the Wading River or flowers that grow around White’s house. Others are inspired by trips around New England, including small towns in New Hampshire and Camden and Tenants Harbor in Maine.
White had wanted to take an art class for many years but she said the time never allowed her to do so. Finally, a job change that offered a chance to work fewer hours and closer to home allowed White to take an art class at Rosemarie Morelli Art Studio in Walpole.
White has never had a solo show before, but her work has been displayed in many area venues including The Attleboro Arts Museum, The Artist’s Studio in Patriot Place and The Morini Gallery in the Massachusetts Arts Center in Mansfield.
Last fall, at the Foxboro Art Association’s members show, her painting of Owl’s Head Lighthouse in Maine was awarded Best in Show.
Her personal favorite is a painting called “Cousins,” which depicts two of her granddaughters sitting on a dock together.
Another favorite painting is called “Sweetgrass,” which depicts the Sweetgrass Winery & Distillery in Union, Maine. White said there are two unique things about the painting: its large size — the biggest she has ever created — and the entire painting was completed using only three paint colors, plus white.
White said painting is her therapy.
“Many things in life bring me joy, but painting is one of the few things that allows my brain to be quiet. I can focus on one thing and shut out all the noise,” she said.
White does not have a website but if anyone is interested in purchasing a painting may contact White at sharonwhite508@gmail.com.