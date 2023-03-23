A local artist is showcasing not only her own creative works, but also artwork created by animals.
Kerri Fitzgerald, 43, of Foxboro, has a collection of paintings on exhibit at the Walpole Library during the month of March.
“This showcase is very special. It brings two of my loves together. Animals I’ve worked with in my zookeeping career and art. Every animal I painted in this show is one that I worked with, except for the elephant. They all hold a special place in my heart,” Fitzgerald said.
As a former zookeeper, Fitzgerald said painting is sometimes part of an enrichment program for the animals. She said every day each animal gets new toys, maybe scents (the cats love lotion and perfume), puzzle feeders, and painting were another creative way to stimulate them. However, Fitzgerald uses oil paint for her painting, the paintings done by the animals are all kids’ nontoxic paints.
“Some were done by animals at the zoo I worked at, Franklin Park Zoo. And some at other zoos across the country. But a lot was done by the Topeka zoo (in Topeka, Kansas). They have a great animal painting enrichment program at their zoo. I’ve been collecting them for years. I love how different each one is and how every animal has such a different technique,” she said.
Fitzgerald has been taking art classes for the past six years at the Rosemarie Morelli Art Studio, which started as a birthday gift from her husband and turned into her passion. Fitzgerald drew and painted in acrylics a lot as a kid, but fell out of it as an adult because there was never any time.
“I was super nervous to take the class because I’d never painted in oils before. Now I can’t imagine using anything else. I’ve learned so much in that class and it is the best gift I’ve ever received.”
For this showcase, she framed everything herself, put on all the hardware and said it took a few solid days to get all of that done.
“I hope to keep adding to this collection and to show it at more locations across the state,” Fitzgerald said.