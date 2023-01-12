If you happened to catch the feature film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on the big screen, you might have noticed a familiar face amongst the cast.
Krisanthi Pappas, who has lived in Foxboro for the last 30 years, has a small role as a keyboard player for Whitney Houston in the movie, which is a celebration of the life and music of the pop vocalist as it tracks her journey from obscurity to musical super stardom.
Pappas, who is on the Boston Casting mailing list said she saw the listing and sent in a video. After a second video, she was asked to come in for a live audition. Then came the hard part as Pappas had just one day to learn about 10 pages of sheet music on the piano.
“I practiced all day for about eight hours and then went in the next day to audition live with the rest of the band. I went online to watch Bette Sussman (she was Whitney Houston’s keyboard player and she is the woman I portray in the movie.) I watched her on YouTube and got into her style of playing so that I could be like her when I played,” Pappas said.
Five weeks later, Pappas learned she landed the part, which had her working for about 10 days on a big-scale movie set during the months of October through December in 2021.
She said the band members cast had to play the songs exactly like the recordings, so that they look like they are playing everything note for note.
“We had to learn all of the songs the way they are played in Whitney’s live concerts,” she said.
Pappas said it was the most exciting thing she has ever done, but also exhausting since most days on the set were between 12 and 16 hours.
Pappas would arrive at her trailer behind the set, where her wardrobe was waiting for her. She would get dressed and sit until the production told her it was time for hair and makeup. After that, she would go back to her trailer and sit some more and go over the songs to make sure she had them memorized.
Once they started filming, Pappas said they would play the same song over and over and over for hours with different camera angles. The long days — and late call times — meant that meals were on an unusual schedule
“Finally, we would break for lunch at about 6 p.m. A movie van came to get the band and brought us to where the food was. Then we’d go back to the set and continue filming until late into the night,” she said.
This was Pappas’s first feature film experience.
Pappas got to watch herself at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham in December – about a year after she worked on the set.
“The first time I saw the movie, it was at a private screening with the rest of the band and other cast members. It was exciting since we had all filmed it together,” she said.
The second time Pappas watched the movie with close friends was at Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place in Foxboro.
“It was amazing. It was also fun to point out all the scenes I was in. I could feel my adrenaline flowing like it was while we were filming. I could remember exactly how I felt during each scene,” Pappas said. “I saw my hands on the keyboard in the very opening scene which was incredible to see. Then I am on the right side of the stage in ‘I Will Always Love You’ in the South Africa scene and the big medley at the Grammy Awards in the last scene.”.
She said the scenes she worked on were filmed at the Wang Theater in Boston and a movie studio in Weymouth. Pappas said when they were on stage performing the concert scenes, there were hundreds of extras playing the audience members and there were hundreds of cameras and crew on set.
As a live performer and full-time musician herself, Pappas has performed a lot in front of live audiences so she was comfortable in the environment.
“We filmed some concert scenes in an enormous airplane hangar with the cameras up high on huge cranes. There were also many hair and makeup people running around between takes and adjusting the hair, makeup, and clothes of Naomi Ackie who played Whitney, and all of us in the band,” she said. “Now when I watch a movie, I imagine where the cameras must have been to get a particular shot and everyone else who is probably standing right there outside of the camera view.”.
Pappas said she enjoyed the experience and is keeping an eye open for similar opportunities in the future.