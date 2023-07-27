A local woman’s creativity is blossoming as she makes unique flower artwork and other items for sale at the weekly Foxboro Farmer’s Market.
Alison Nicolas, 35, of Foxboro, is offering a variety of pressed and preserved flower decorations through her new business called P.Etal.Preserves — a play on the Latin “et al” meaning “and others.”
“I have always loved the arts and creating things. I always envisioned opening an Etsy shop at some point in my life and I felt like I finally found a unique product. My husband and I love to garden and the ability to use flowers from our garden is very special,” Nicolas said.
Nicolas said her husband Eric is an avid gardener who helped her set up garden beds around their property to grow flowers for the business. She also forages locally for common wildflowers and interesting grasses. Some flowers are pressed for preservation and others are dried. She then prepares the surfaces and gets creative making home decor, accessories and stationery items.
Picking a favorite flower is definitely hard, Nicolas said, but for pressing she said she would have to say the viola.
“It comes in so many different colors and patterns and preserves so well,” she said.
For dried flowers, her favorite is statice, more commonly known as sea lavender.
“It also comes in a beautiful array of colors and grows so well in our area,” she said.
Nicolas said her husband has been a huge support for her new venture as well as the rest of her family. However, she said she would have to say the recent passing of her grandmother, Patricia Parent, was her big impetus to start creating.
“I preserved some flowers from her funeral services and made memento frames for my family members. After making these special pieces I realized I could make many more things with pressed flowers and all of the dried flowers I have been collecting and decorating our home with,” Nicolas said.
Nicolas, who studied art history and communications at Syracuse University, previously worked in the non-profit museum industry and in interior design before becoming a mother to two boys.
“I have always loved being creative and after leaving my day job to be with my two sons (Oliver, 5, and Vinny, 1), it has been so fulfilling to be creative and start my own business. I am very excited about what the future holds with more markets, custom projects, and commissions,” Nicolas said.
She credits her late grandfather, Robert Falotico who owned a leatherworking and restoration studio in New York for always encouraging her creativity and craftsmanship.
“I use leather in some of my projects and was left with leather tools and gold/silver leaf tooling equipment. A lot of the skills I learned are from him as a child so I think of him often when I am creating,” Nicolas said.
Nicolas will be a vendor at the Foxboro Farmers Market for the rest of the season and she will also be a vendor at the Wrentham Artisan Market on Aug. 13. She also has an Etsy shop, where she can accept custom orders.
To learn more, visit: etsy.com/shop/PEtalPreservesShop or search for p.etal.preserves on Instagram or Facebook.