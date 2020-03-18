“Investing in the life of a child is one way to change the world,” said Foxboro resident Stephanie Ward who has recently been elected as president of Citizens for Juvenile Justice.
Citizens for Juvenile Justice is an independent, non-profit, statewide organization working to improve youth justice systems in Massachusetts by promoting a fair and effective system through public education and advocacy.
Ward, who grew up in Westwood and lived in Walpole for 20 years, moved to Foxboro three years ago.
“I do love the town already. So far, I’m attending some awesome Spanish classes through the Foxboro Adult Education program at the Ahern Middle School and I go to the YMCA regularly and St. Mary’s. That’s pretty much the extent of my introduction to the town so far,” Ward said.
Ward, who has served on the Citizens for Juvenile Justice board since 2016, has a more than 40-year career in youth services with Justice Resource Institute.
She spent more than 20 years developing her expertise in leadership of intensive treatment interventions for some of the state’s most challenging youth and adults at secure Department of Youth Services and forensic mental health facilities. For 13 years, she directed two of Justice Resource Institute’s Chapter 766 residential schools for youngsters with special needs and trauma histories.
“I’ve been doing this work for a long time. I got an internship at the Worcester Juvenile Court during college (1978) working with kids in trouble and decided my career direction from there.
“I had such a good family life growing up that it took some time to grasp how other kids got off track. Most of the time their stories included early life abuse, neglect, and trauma,” Ward said. “They reacted by becoming tough to protect themselves and this didn’t excuse their actions, but did give us a path toward change. The experience of a consistent role model, safe healthy living environment, predictable daily routines, and academic support so they could learn, all contributed.”
Ward also serves on the national board and program committee for the Association of Children’s Residential Centers and is a licensed mental health counselor who received her bachelor’s degree from Holy Cross and master’s in education from Bridgewater State University. She holds two certificates in non-profit executive leadership from Suffolk University and Boston University and serves as a mentor for the Tufts Institute for Nonprofit Practice.
Ward’s hope for Citizens for Juvenile Justice is to support the efforts of the staff to positively impact the social justice factors and services for youth at risk of involvement or already involved in the juvenile justice system.
“It is easy for me to remember what Citizens for Juvenile Justice does by thinking: CARE, which translates to Convene, Advocate, Research and Educate,” Ward said.
She has had many mentors along the way, one being the retired long-time leader of Justice Resource Institute, Susan Wayne.
“Susan was a demanding boss for close to 30 years and expected nothing less than excellence from Justice Resource Institute programs. We were to make our places, even secure detention for kids in trouble, to be clean, bright, safe, and to apply the best state of the art rehabilitative strategies. I loved this approach and took pride in making our programs excel. Susan was also one of the founders of Citizens for Juvenile Justice and a former board president so I’m coming full circle to continue her work.”
Ward said current challenges are numerous. She said WGBH/NPR released an article recently regarding homeless teens in Massachusetts and not surprisingly, students of color and LGBTQ identity are more heavily represented in this vulnerable population as well as recent immigrants.
“Citizens for Juvenile Justice is looking to change the trajectory for those and all youth by bringing together coalitions of providers and state partners to address needs at multiple levels; researching to strengthen the data available on numbers of kids and the types of services available or lacking; educating families, schools, state agencies, and providers,” Ward said.
She says the earlier kids at risk can be reached, the better the likelihood they will grow up healthy, strong contributors to their communities.
She is hoping that her own experience and familiarity with state and provider partnerships serving youth in the juvenile justice system as well as the special education and mental health arenas can serve to demystify the population — better identify and affirm recognized effective intervention strategies, and in general, work hard to bring together the varied and skilled practitioners that she has met and worked with across the past 40 years.
“My passion for this work comes from observing over and over the tremendous capacity that youth have for positive change, despite monumental life challenges, and the old refrain that still rings resoundingly true. One caring adult can make a difference in a child’s life,” Ward said.
She said it’s hard to separate her personal goal from her work goals because trying to make a difference through social justice is integral to her job and her life.
Her son, also a Foxboro resident, is continuing in the family tradition as a therapist for troubled teens. “I couldn’t be prouder of him,” Ward said.
Additional information about Citizens for Juvenile Justice can be found at www.cfjj.org.