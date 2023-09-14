A passion for ponies has a local woman caring for five of them and participating in carriage driving competitions.
Leila McNeff, of Foxboro, has five ponies — for mares and one gelding right at her house, which is set on 7.5 acres of property. Her five ponies are Blackberry, 30, which is a Shetland pony; Daisy, 26; Honey, 15, who is her show pony; Liberty, 22; and Biscuit, 11.
“They give you a sense of peace. They just want to be with you,” said McNeff. “I am lucky enough to have the space for them to spend most of their time living together outside. (Makes cleaning a lot easier).”
McNeff who started riding at the age of 13, said they each came to her in different ways.
She acquired the first of her five ponies 16 years ago when she purchased Blackberry, who may have been an Amish pony, from a dealer in Pennsylvania. Daisy came from a rescue on Martha’s Vineyard, while she found Honey in an online post from a breeder in Pennsylvania. Liberty was a pony-for-pony trade with a friend, while her youngest, Biscuit, she found in Sharon.
McNeff said she likes ponies compared to horses because ponies are easier to take care of. They eat less, need less room, and are easier to work with because of their size. Winter, however, brings extra challenges for caring for the ponies.
“If the snow gets too deep they have a hard time getting through it. I try to shovel paths for them. Heated water buckets and extra hay to keep them busy,” she said.
McNeff said she enjoys participating in carriage driving competitions. She has four carriages –- two for showing at competitions and two for training. She goes to six to eight shows a year, including the upcoming Pickpocket Arena driving trial in Brentwood, N.H., which involves dressage, a cones course, and an obstacle course.
“I just enjoy the event and the competition. It’s a lot of fun and I meet a lot of great people,” she said.