A local woman has a lofty fundraising goal and an arduous climb ahead of her, as she hopes to climb to the summit of the tallest mountain in Africa, while raising money for cancer research.
Wendy Nelson, 51, of Foxboro, is working to raise $50,000 to benefit the Fred Hutch Cancer Center while participating in the Mount Kilimanjaro Climb for Cancer. The funds Nelson raises will go to a pair of researchers at the cancer center whose work is directed towards the type of cancer her daughter Lindsey battled.
“The worst moment of my life was when I was told my daughter had Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer, at just 4 years old,” Nelson said.
On Lindsey’s surgery date, an egg-sized tumor was removed from her forehead, and four screws were used to attach a bone plate to cover the three-inch diameter defect in her skull. Thankfully, Lindsey made a full recovery and the experience has positively shaped the course of her life.
Lindsey is now finishing her final year of the New York University Honors Nursing Program to become a pediatric oncology nurse and is a national ambassador for the Histiocytosis Association. She does some public speaking to share her story, and recently organized a Histio Blue Ribbon Run to spread awareness and raise funds for Histiocytosis research.
“I am incredibly proud of her resilience and contributions to fighting cancer, and now it is my turn to make a difference,” Wendy Nelson said.
Wendy Nelson, who is currently head of corporate development for Danforth Advisors and is the president and founder of Boston Biotech Forum, will join 25 other biotech executives for the Mount Kilimanjaro Climb for Cancer. Together, the group is attempting to raise $1 million.
Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest peak on the African continent, reaching 19,341 feet in elevation and averaging temperatures of -20F to 20F degrees at the summit.
“Going to 19,341 feet of elevation is no joke. There will only be half the oxygen that there is at sea level. The potential for severe altitude sickness and the extremely cold temperatures at night (which can reach minus 20 degrees) is what makes me the most anxious,” Nelson said.
Nelson has been training by hiking with a 46-liter Osprey Kite backpack stuffed with heavy engineering books. The mother of three daughters – Lexi, Lindsey and Pamela – has until February to train before the group heads to Tanzania to spend seven nights on the mountain.
Nelson has to raise the half of her fundraising goal by Dec. 1 and the remainder by Feb. 1, otherwise she won’t be able to participate in the climb
To donate go to: fredhutch.org/en/events/climb-to-fight-cancer/luke-timmerman.html and select Nelson as the climber you’d like to support.