During this holiday season, people behind the scenes are stepping up their generosity to bring extra smiles to those who are in need.
Among them are Carolyn Cahill and Sarah Caracciolo, a working Foxboro mom duo who started the "Foxboro Working Mothers Group" on Facebook, a private group that now has about 1,800 members. Recently, they collected gift cards and donated them to Foxboro Discretionary Fund.
"We are so proud of all the moms who stepped forward once again to help out other families in town. We have an amazing community,” Cahill said.
Caracciolo said she and Cahill connected with Lisa Downs, the trustee for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund to find out how to help local families in need during the holiday season.
"This year Lisa said there was a big need for gift cards for clothing stores, movie theaters, and Amazon,” Caracciolo said. “So, we dedicated a time and spot with the approval of Heather Harding and Renee Tocci from the Foxboro Recreation Department to use the Payson playground to collect the gift cards.”
Caracciolo who grew up in Foxboro said this is their 5th year working with the Foxboro Discretionary Fund.
"This is where we take pride in the power of positivity in the Foxboro working Mom’s page. The event was created there and primarily focused on the working moms, but I also shared in the Uptown Happenings page and Foxboro Discussion," Caracciolo said.
She said they had about four people each drop off $100 worth of gift cards and everything else was in increments of $25-$50.
"Every time cars drove up, Carolyn and I literally got giddy. Sometimes these things do well, sometimes they don’t and each person that showed up did so in the most unselfish way. The spirit of giving was alive and well that day," Caracciolo said.
Since it was pouring rain and they were freezing, they didn't count how many gift cards were donated but delivered everything directly to Downs following the collection.
"Lisa sent us an email of extreme gratitude that the amount collected from the Town of Foxboro residents was going to make a big difference this year," Caracciolo said.
While Caracciolo and Cahill may have been the people standing out in the rain collecting the gift cards, they said the donation would not have been possible without local residents.
"It’s important to note that it is not me and Carolyn. It is the Town of Foxboro, and mostly the working moms in Foxboro, who showed up and made this event possible. We created the event and stood in the rain but that’s not going to bring smiles to families in need, it's the people who donated that deserve the credit," Caracciolo said.
She added that they really believe in the sense of community and love this town.
"Sometimes people just need a little reminder that there are others less fortunate and we keep it on the local level for a very important reason. We seem to come together quite impressively in times of need. The world is very big, very busy, and very negative," Caracciolo said. “It was our goal to do the opposite -- slow things down, keep things positive, and be there for one another. Foxboro did just that.”
Downs said when the gift cards were dropped off at her house this weekend, she was amazed at the amount of them.
"This was completely unexpected. The amount and variety of the gift cards were incredible and will be so beneficial when filling bags for the tweens on our lists," Downs said.