A plant-based cooking class at the Hockomock Area YMCA has kids as young as five volunteering to try new foods.
Kristina Bedoya, of North Attleboro, a certified holistic nutritionist and cooking instructor at the Hockomock Area YMCA teaches a plant-based cooking class, which aims to teach children hands-on skills in the kitchen and the importance of fueling their bodies with nutritious food.
Her class is filled with plant-based recipes that help introduce children to a variety of whole foods, fruits, and vegetables in a fun and creative way. Currently, seven kids, with ages ranging from 5-12 are enrolled in the class at the Invensys Foxboro branch. Attendance at a similar adult series at the North Attleboro branch varies by class, as participants have the option to sign up for specific recipes.
Some of their past recipes featured include sweet potato and bean burritos with guacamole, falafel with tahini, zucchini noodles and pesto, blueberry ice cream with baked granola and sun-dried tomato cream cheese sandwiches.
“I vary my recipes according to the seasons and always strive to come up with something fun for the kids that will introduce a new food weekly,” Bedoya said.
Among the students participating in the class is 6-year-old Graham Tropsa, of Foxboro..
“We made French toast and a sweet potato burrito. I like it a lot. Because we get to eat it, and we get to cook it,” he said.
“We were super excited when we saw that the YMCA is offering this class. I went vegan six years ago for the environment, for the animals, for health reasons, and my son has also taken to that diet so it was really exciting to see he was able to make the food for himself,” said Amanda McCloy, of Foxboro, who Graham’s mother.
McCloy said it is important for young children to learn about cooking because kids can get excited about the food and appreciates what goes into recipes.
“It’s fun. My son actually loves the food they make at the cooking class so we are taking the recipe home and making it at home,” she said.
Vaughn Kelly, 5, of Foxboro, said it’s really fun to learn how to cook.
“We learned all the stuff to make sure we are safe. Sometimes we make messes but we always have time to clean up,” she said.
Vaughn’s mother Shauna Shauna Nicholson-Kelly said her daughter is enjoying the class and has learned a lot about food and nutrition that carries over at home.
“I know that I never learned how to cook, and I am not a great cook so I wanted to start my daughter early. She is 5 and a half and is in two cooking classes at the Y every week and loves it,” Nicholson-Kelly said.
That’s just what Bedoya is hoping for.
Prior to her current position, she was cooking at Plant City, a plant-based food hall in Providence, and also developing her brand, Holistic Vegan Life.
“I have seen first-hand how proper nutrition can turn your life around and I developed a passion for helping others on their health journeys so that it led me to complete my certificate in Holistic Nutrition in January of 2020,” Bedoya said,
Bedoya is currently enrolled in the master of science in clinical nutrition program at Sonoran University of Health Sciences has worked in the culinary industry since 2018 as both a chef and consultant, where she has helped in menu development and recipe creation.
As a holistic nutritionist, Bedoya can help others develop meal plans and lifestyle practices that they can incorporate into their lives, but as a cooking instructor, she can also help them to develop hands-on skills that allow them to put theory into practice.
“We can explore the kitchen and work on recipes together, equipping others with life-long skills as well as taking the guesswork out of plant-based cooking,” Bedoya said.
Bedoya said by introducing children to cooking early on, you are giving them the gift of preparing their food and developing a healthy relationship with food from the start.
“Standard American diets and routines have created a separation from whole foods and intuitive eating. I think it’s important for kids to know where their meals come from and being involved in the process of making your meal brings a new appreciation and love for food,” she said.
As a mother to a young toddler herself, she understands how frustrating and difficult it can be to make sure your kids are eating healthy and getting proper nutrition.
Having her son involved in the cooking process — from getting to choose his ingredients at the grocery store to helping her rinse, prepare, and cook — helps a lot.
“It gives my son more of an inclination to at least try different things and I see how excited he gets when he recognizes what is on his plate,” Bedoya said.
Bedoya said the fun part of teaching cooking class is working with kids since as a career cook, you can get lost in the work and kids will bring you right back into the silliness and creativity behind cooking.
“They are far more perceptive than I would have ever thought and ask very interesting and exciting questions. The same recipe can go in two very different directions between different classes, simply because the kids are so dynamic. They bring joy into the kitchen,” Bedoya said.
Her passion comes from empowering others to take control of their own health and find joy in life through cooking.
“My classes are very fun and my students will tell you- we get messy, silly, and make friends along the way,” Bedoya said.