You’re never too old to try new things -- just ask Alan Ames, who at 71, is trying his hand at stand-up comedy.
Ames will be presenting his show “Alan Ames thinks he’s funny” at the Foxboro Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m.
“My show will run about an hour or until I have to pee, whichever comes first,” Ames joked
The Foxboro resident, who moved to town from Sharon more than a decade ago, noted that his first name “Alan” is spelled with just one “l” because his parents were too poor for another -- which may or may not be one the punchlines at his show.
Ames said he has been telling jokes and stories his whole life, but he first tried performing stand-up comedy in April as a bucket list idea. He frequents open mic comedy places -- including the Askew Bar in Providence, where he was the guest host there at a recent comedy night.
Ames, who retired from food service management when he turned 60, said he has been enjoying working as a morning chauffeur for Carey International Limousine since then.
His favorite comedian is the late George Carlin because of his quirky perspective and delivery speed, which always made Ames laugh.
“But unlike George Carlin, I do not use profanity and my material is designed for general audiences and especially my fellow Baby Boomers,” Ames said.
Ames is in the process of contacting neighboring towns to see if they’d like him to perform his program there as well.
“I am volunteering my time to perform at senior centers as my way of giving back. Also, I don’t want anyone chasing me down in the parking lot demanding their money back. I still go to open mics occasionally,” Ames said.
When asked why he likes being a comedian he said, “I love making people laugh.”
Tickets are still available for his performance. Attendees can call the Senior Center at 508-543-1234 for a ticket and sign up in advance to reserve their seat.