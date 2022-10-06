Barely a month into the school year, Foxboro’s three elementary principals already are taking steps to advance learning experiences for the town’s youngest students.
Principals Michael Stanton, Robert Worth and Danielle Morrissey — leading the Taylor, Burrell and Igo schools, respectively — walked school committee members through the 2022-23 elementary improvement plan Tuesday night.
According to Stanton, now in his third year at the Taylor School, the four-pronged elementary improvement plan developed in concert with school councils follows a district-wide framework, while still affording flexibility to accommodate different learning styles and encourage independent cultures at the three schools.
“As principals, our job is to remove barriers,” Stanton said. “We need to remove barriers for students, for our staff and also for families.”
Worth, who like Morrissey has joined Foxboro schools this fall, said the elementary program addresses four general areas: facilities and infrastructure; teaching, learning and instruction; well-being; and diversity, equity and inclusion.
In keeping with the first of those goals, Worth said that school personnel already have conducted safety drills with the local police and fire trainers, while continuing to evaluate safety and other threats to school facilities and grounds.
“It just really highlights our strong relationship with the police and with police presence as a proactive community policing initiative in our schools,” he said. “I really appreciate that relationship.”
In addition, Worth said that new “communication boards,” which use symbols, pictures and letters to assist students with complex communications, have been installed at each elementary playground.
“They will help everybody in the school community communicate better and enjoy play at recess,” he explained.
In terms of instruction, the plan seeks to enhance common learning experiences — including upgrades to English language arts and math curriculum — while strengthening student success teams consisting of faculty and staffers who address challenges facing individual students.
Stanton said the success teams meet once every classroom cycle to review emergent student needs and get out ahead of potential problems.
“It’s been a great opportunity to talk about students in real time,” he explained. “It’s a much more proactive approach as well — looking at students and giving them what they need in the moment.”
At the Igo School, Morrissey is aiming to cultivate healthy minds and bodies by implementing a “check in-check out” program, which provides students “touchpoints” with adults other than their classroom teachers — such as a beloved kindergarten teacher, for example.
“It’s an opportunity for them to check in and just kind of be an extra cheerleader for a student who may not be in your class,” said Morrissey, who had championed a similar program while working in Newton schools.
Lastly, Stanton reminded board members that all three elementary schools remain committed to diversity and inclusion.
“It’s something that we are striving to do as we become more diverse in Foxboro,” he said. “We don’t just want to accept our diversity — we want to celebrate it.”
Following Tuesday’s presentation, committee member Robert Canfield commended both Morrissey and Worth for firming up their respective leadership roles so quickly after joining Foxboro schools.
Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Burroughs, who is also new to the district this year, likewise had kind words for all three elementary principals
“It’s been wonderful working with them,” Burroughs said. “They have been fast friends in just a short amount of time and they are really working closely to bring that plan for success to our students. Elementary-age parents are really lucky to have such a collaborative team.”