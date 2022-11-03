Foxboro’s autumn town meeting, originally conceived as a relief valve to avert the likelihood of marathon sessions at the annual town meeting in May, will be getting a late start this year.
Or maybe an early start next year.
Originally slated for Dec. 5, the nine-item fall session was subsequently rescheduled to Jan. 9 — then more recently pushed back to Jan. 30 after town officials learned the high school auditorium would be unavailable due to a scheduling conflict.
“So here we are again with special town meeting,” selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson observed at the board’s Oct. 25 meeting. “These dates are pushing back further and further.”
In addition to blessing the Jan. 30 date, selectmen last week prudently added a Feb. 13 rain (or snow) date just in case of a run-in with Old Man Winter.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, the 2022 state election cycle upended what would have been a preferred November date. To work around the Thanksgiving holiday, a date of Dec. 5 was considered, but later dropped when the state Department of Revenue asserted it would complicate certification of the town’s property tax rate.
“That made the finance department nervous about getting bills out on time,” said Keegan, who officially retires at the end of January but will likely remain on as a “special municipal employee” to help facilitate a leadership transition.
A search is currently underway to identify and hire a successor.
Wary of interfering with Christmas activities, town officials subsequently settled on Jan. 9 — a week before the Martin Luther King Day holiday — only to learn the date already had been reserved for an eighth-grade band event.
Beleaguered by scheduling conflicts and wary of winter weather prospects, Keegan told selectmen it would be possible to dispense with a special session altogether by simply adding the nine articles to the May 2023 annual town meeting warrant.
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan also said that it would be more straightforward to have a single meeting next May. She added that older voters, who tend to generate much of the turnout, would find dark and cold winter evenings problematic.
Further muddling matters, however, one of the nine proposed articles is a time-sensitive citizen’s petition to revisit a measure defeated at the May 2022 annual town meeting which would have allowed electronic billboards along the Interstate 95 corridor.
Lastly, Keegan said that clearing away old business would allow Foxboro’s next town manager to hit the ground running.
“It would be easier for the next administration to go into annual town meeting without having to deal with these additional items,” he said.
Although not required by law, Foxboro’s fall town meeting tradition was established in the 1970s by late Selectwoman Harriett Blomberg in an effort to streamline overloaded pre-Proposition 2-1/2 sessions, which often lasted multiple nights. Traditionally, the fall sessions had been reserved for lengthy zoning matters or budgetary adjustments, if needed.
Gibson confessed to being of mixed minds — predicting that it could be more difficult to obtain a quorum in winter, but noting that adding nine articles to the annual May warrant could make for a laborious spring session.
“If I had to pick one way or the other, I’d probably say let’s just do the meeting on the first date available,” Gibson said.
Selectman Mark Elfman agreed, saying he would support a Jan. 30 date, with Feb. 13 as a foul-weather date.
“I’m on the fence also, but I’m leaning towards getting it done and over with,” Elfman said.