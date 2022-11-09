State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, easily won re-election for a fourth term over fellow Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson on the Republican side, for the newly redrawn Bristol-Norfolk District. The district includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, and Norton.
Feeney took in 39,043 or 58.4% of the votes, Chaisson 25,702 or 38.5% of the votes, with 95% of the total vote in.
Laura Saylor of Mansfield, running as a candidate of the Workers Party, came in a distant third, with 2,092 or a mere 3.1% of votes.
For the Bristol & Norfolk District, in Attleboro, Feeney garnered 8,501 votes or 56.4% to 5,977 or 39.7% for Chaisson. Saylor received just 585 votes.
In North Attleboro, Feeney received 5,637 votes, Chaisson 4,651 and Saylor, 342.
In Foxboro, the incumbent had 4,345 votes, Chaisson 3,156, and Saylor 158.
Feeney also posted a strong showing in Mansfield, with 5,689 votes to Chaisson’s 3,624. Saylor took in 424 votes. In Norton, Feeney edged out Chaisson 3,616 to 3,102.
In Canton, the vote tally was Feeney, 5,868; Chaisson, 3,413; and Saylor 194
Results were not available in Sharon.