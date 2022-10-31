Plenty of little ghosts, ghouls and goblins made their way through downtown Foxboro as the town hosted its annual Halloween festivities on Saturday.
Organized by the town’s recreation department, the parade kicked off from the Igo Elementary School parking lot, wound past a group of judges who viewed all of the costumes, and ended at Foxboro Common. Trick or treating was available along Central Street at local businesses who put out orange balloons, rather than turning on lights, due to the daytime hours.
Patricia Houston, who moved to Foxboro in May from Australia, brought her son Wesley, 5, dressed up as Uno card.
"It's wonderful. We are from Australia. So, this is our first Halloween in America. It's a great tradition and gets the community out together and a great experience for the children," Houston said.
Tim Duffy, who brought his children, McKenna, 11, and Brayden, 4, said his family has been coming to the parade for about six years.
"I came here because it's a great time, the kids all have a blast and it's fun. We get to see all the cool costumes and walk down the middle of the street," Duffy said.
He said it’s fantastic to see everybody get back together now after so many years of being distanced and apart due to the pandemic.
"Seeing everybody laughing and talking to each other's neighbors and everything. I love it," he said.
His daughter McKenna who had dressed up as Giyuu Tomioka from Demon Slayer said her favorite candy is probably Milky Way bars.
"I love having fun and trick or treating. It's amazing to see everyone together. We don't see this every day and it's really fun," McKenna said.
Kathleen McCullough, who dressed up as an astronaut, came to the parade with her children, Henry, 6, dressed up as a Ninja, and daughter, Ryan, 3, dressed up as Skye from Paw Patrol.
"We actually live on Central street. It's nice to have it back after the pandemic. They didn't have it for a couple of years so we've been looking forward to it for all season," McCullough said.
Erica DuPlessis came to the parade with her children Caitlyn, 10, dressed up as a witch, and Cameron, 7, dressed up as a screamer, with added spider webs because the costume was not spooky enough.
"Kids are excited to be out in the community and see everyone's costumes and excited to be able to trick or treat and see everybody outside in their costumes," DuPlessis said. "I was not sure there would be a lot of people but the turnout looks good and looks pretty busy. I am sure we will see a lot of people we know."
Lauren Bitar, master control technician at Foxboro Cable Access, was handing out candies on Central Street and said this year's parade was a fantastic turnout and a ton of fun.
Bitar said FCA participates every year and, "We would not miss it."
Recreation Division Director Renee Tocci said she is absolutely amazed at how many people attended the event and amazed at all the stores opted to hand out candy.
"We had a couple of businesses that weren't in the Uptown area that set up shop here on the Common so that was great. This is probably the biggest turnout we've ever had. And we were super excited to welcome the New England Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot this year for the first time," Tocci said.
She thinks it's great to have families back together and out and about mingling around after after so many years of social distancing.
"It just means a lot to just have everybody back together," Tocci said.