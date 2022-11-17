Although most health and safety mandates from the COVID-19 pandemic have been abandoned, at least for now, their repercussions continue to have lasting effects in local classrooms, local educators say.
Detailing highlights from an extensive report released earlier this month, a panel of top department heads told school committee members that student performance has slipped in Foxboro over the past three years — but still compares favorably against statewide averages.
The report — replete with numerous graphs and other visuals — includes MCAS results from grades 3-10, PSAT, SAT and advanced placement tests at the high school level, as well as a variety of other assessments used locally to create a mosaic of student achievement.
According to Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Burroughs, Foxboro students fare well in both state and national rankings, despite pandemic-related disruptions that prompted both remote and hybrid learning efforts.
Burroughs said that attendance and graduation rates remain high, teacher retention is strong, math and science scores are rebounding and results from college board exams have been consistent over the past three years.
“We’ve stayed strong, despite those factors which impacted teaching and learning over the past few years,” she said.
On the face of it, however, the numbers tell a more nuanced story. Between 2019 and 2022, both English language and math scores in grades 3-10 fell at every grade level with the exception of fifth grade, where scores rose slightly.
Educators pointed out, however, that Foxboro students outperformed stateside averages in every case.
A more encouraging indicator involved performance differential between 2019 and 2022 scores among certain age groupings. For example, 2019 math scores for fifth and seventh graders showed improvement when those same students were tested again this year as eighth and tenth graders.
Burroughs suggested a rebound in science scores has been more subtle, with local students scoring significantly higher than statewide averages in grades 5, 8 and 10 but still tracking statewide declines.
She conceded, however, that chronic absenteeism — mostly attributed to medically excused absences — has increased, while literacy in early grades remains a concern.
“We do anticipate that those numbers are going to return to normal moving into this year, as we don’t have those mandated health guidelines,” Burroughs said.
That same narrative — the need to make up for lost ground — is guiding learning plans at all grade levels, starting with the town’s youngest learners.
According to Karen MacKinnon, English language/social studies/Title 1 curriculum director, early elementary teachers have had to help students adjust to classroom routines and structure before addressing content and instruction — another consequence of pandemic disruptions.
“Some of them haven’t gone to preschool,” MacKinnon said. “They don’t have as much school experience.”
MacKinnon explained that students in grades K-4 are assessed for reading proficiency three times each year to help teachers develop instruction plans in phonics, fluency, vocabulary and spelling.
Complimenting these assessments, MCAS testing is administered beginning at grade 3, with 58 percent of local students either meeting or exceeding expectations in English language arts — again, significantly higher than statewide averages.
“I’m pretty pleased with how we did on MCAS,” MacKinnon said. “Third grade is always going to present a bit of a challenge because this is their first time ever taking this kind of assessment.”
Fourth-grade scores were slightly lower, with 53% meeting or exceeding expectations.
Math scores for third and fourth graders tracked in similar fashion, with 59 percent of third graders and 67 percent of fourth-graders meeting or exceeding expectations.
“We outperformed the state pretty significantly — especially in grade 4,” said Noelle Hendrixson, K-8 math/science curriculum director.
Middle school
At the middle school level, 52 percent of fifth-graders and 43 percent of sixth-graders either met or exceeded expectations in English language MCAS scores. Even apart from pandemic-related disruptions, MacKinnon said that test scores historically have declined as students transition to a new and larger school environment.
“It’s a change for kids and we do see a bit of a dip there,” she said.
For older middle schoolers, 52 percent of seventh-graders and 45 percent of eighth-graders met or exceeded expectations, MacKinnon said.
Middle school math performance was slightly more encouraging — with 49 percent of fifth-graders, 57 percent of sixth-graders, 50 percent of seventh-graders and 60 percent of eighth-graders meeting or exceeding expectations.
“What was nice is that our eighth-graders did the best,” Hendrixson said. “I feel we are positioning them well for the high school.”
Hendrixson also suggested that eighth-grade scores reflect the cumulative learning experience that started at the kindergarten level.
“There’s no way our eighth-grade scores would look like that if they didn’t have such a strong, solid beginning,” she said. “So, it’s really a K-8 assessment.”
MCAS scores in science, administered to fifth- and eighth-graders, were less robust, Hendrixson said, adding that science instruction at times took a back seat to English and math learning during the pandemic.
“Those fifth-graders did not have a ton of science in third and fourth grade,” she explained. “Because of the pandemic we were [English] and math heavy.”
Once again, however, Foxboro students performed well above state averages – with 47 percent of fifth-graders and 53 percent of eighth-graders meeting or exceeding expectations.
High school
In addition to MCAS scores, student performance at the high school level was reflected in college board exams.
According to Burroughs, last year’s tenth-graders had not taken an MCAS test since grade 7, with testing canceled during remote learning periods.
“That’s a larger gap than we normally see and the data shows that,” she said.
In terms of English MCAS scores, 59 percent of Foxboro students either met or exceeded expectations in 2022 — down from 71 percent in 2019. These results were closely aligned with statewide test scores, said Shannon Wasilewski, 9-12 English department head.
Drilling deeper, Wasilewski said that both reading and language scores were at or above state averages, but that writing scores trail statewide numbers.
Altogether, state education officials expect it will take from 3 to 5 years for scores to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.
“With limited in-class time, our writing instruction really focused on longer and more relevant assignments [like] research and argument papers,” she said, adding that MCAS tests typically require shorter “on-demand” responses.
According to Susan Carle, math department head at Foxboro High School, grade 10 math scores showed 68 percent of local students either meeting or exceeding expectations — down from 81 percent in 2019.
To help address this regression, she said that teachers are working on problem solving to help students develop perseverance and stamina — qualities key to success on the demanding MCAS exams.
As was the case with other subjects, Carle explained that limited class time during the pandemic meant that geometry was deemed a lower priority than other math-related areas.
“Overall, I think we were pleasantly surprised at how well our students did,” she added.
According to Alyssa Mocharnuk, 9-12 science department head, the tenth-grade science MCAS exam remains a work in progress — both in terms of content and how the test is administered — with a three-year phase-in period falling victim to the pandemic.
“It was intended that they would implement a computer-based test in 2020,” Mocharnuk said. “But we know what happened there.”
As a result, Mocharnuk said that students took a paper-based biology test in 2021 before the so-called “Next Generation” standards were was implemented the following year. In turn, test scores were scaled to address several pertinent factors.
Although these complications made it difficult to compare 2022 science scores to pre-pandemic results, Mocharnuk stressed that Foxboro students once again fared significantly better than statewide averages.
Foxboro High guidance director Andrew Servideo said that student performance on college board exams mirrored MCAS results in that learning gaps have emerged but are being addressed by consistent instruction.
“I think the biggest difference between these tests and MCAS is these tests are not required,” he said. “Students don’t have to take the SATs, students don’t have to take the ACTs, students don’t have to take the PSATs.”
At Foxboro High, all juniors take the PSATs free of charge in October during the school day, Servideo added.
Although Foxboro’s mean PSAT scores slipped from 2020 to 2021, statewide numbers declined still further. This year, Foxboro students took the test on Oct. 12, with results expected back in December.
“Everybody, no matter where you are, took a hit,” Servideo said. “I think we in Foxboro did a good job of absorbing the hit and being able to push through.”
For example, he added, last year’s juniors were freshmen when the state ordered schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, as sophomores, they transitioned into a hybrid learning model.
Local SAT scores told a similar story, improving slightly from 2020 to 2021, with combined scores rising from 1,141 to 1,153, before dropping to 1,113 in 2022.
“I think from year to year there is going to be a higher or lower percentage,” he said. “But we’re still in the same approximate range.”
Servideo pointed out that fewer students are now taking the traditional college boards, as more colleges make them optional as an admission requirement — an emerging trend that affects how students perceive the tests’ value.
“Most colleges are not requiring them,” he said, while pointing out that Foxboro High School still advises students to take the SATs.
ACT exams, typically taken only by high achieving students targeting competitive colleges, have always drawn limited interest from students, Servideo said.
While roughly 100 Foxboro students have sat for the SATs in recent years, last year only 14 students took the ACT exams in 2021 — and this year only three have registered.
In light of the test scores and other relevant data, Burroughs assured school board members that administrators and faculty are developing a variety of responses aimed at improving curriculum and instruction.
“We’re not just looking at numbers,” she said. “We’re being really thoughtful about where we need to pivot and what we need to really think deeply about.”
School committee member Rob Canfield remarked that recent presentations detailing the effects of pandemic-related disruptions on student behaviors and test scores have delivered valuable insights for the community.
“The information that you have shared with us gives such a solid idea of what is happening, where we are and what we are trying to get to,” Canfield said.
“If there is a takeaway, I appreciate that we’re not just looking at numbers,” added fellow board member Richard Pearson. “It’s about what we do each and every day. I just hope people pay attention to that.”