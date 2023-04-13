A new position has been making a positive impact and helping people in Foxboro.
Christina LaRose, the town’s new community response social worker, has been stationed at the public safety building since late February. Her role’s primary function is to assist public safety officials, both in the fire department and police department, with mental health-related calls, as well as offering follow-up support to those who have experienced something traumatic, including a fire or sudden loss.
She said this role can also connect people in the community to resources and provide information and referrals.
“I think the pandemic has highlighted a serious need for more mental health support in our communities. This role will help connect people to resources and bridge a gap in services. It will help support the police and fire (departments) on calls that may unnecessarily tie up their resources, as well as provide them support in making decisions about people’s mental health,” LaRose said.
LaRose had previously worked in Foxboro at the Council on Aging and Human Services for four and half years as a transportation coordinator and social worker then she left that position to take a position as the deputy director of the Franklin Senior Center. LaRose said there had been talk about creating a position like hers in Foxboro for some time and she received notification when the town posted new jobs, she decided to apply for it.
“I really enjoy working with the aging population, however, I missed direct practice and working with individuals and have been an advocate for having social workers working in public safety and felt like I couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” LaRose said.
LaRose has a master’s degree in social work and is a licensed independent clinical social worker. Throughout her career, she has worked with many different populations. She has done crisis work, as well as case management with people with chronic and persistent mental illness, and worked in adult protective services, investigating alleged abuse, neglect and self-neglect. She also has other certificates such as mental health first aid and grant writing and recently completed a 20-hour course in hoarding disorder.
She said working in Foxboro again has been like coming back home.
“I really loved working for the town and feel so lucky to be back here, especially working with such amazing, caring people. It feels great to be part of such an amazing team because both departments work so hard and provide such incredible service to our community,” she said.
LaRose thinks this position will be most helpful in connecting people to resources and hopefully supporting people at home, helping them to stay in our community by hopefully lowering unnecessary hospitalization rates.
LaRose currently works from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as this appeared to be a high call volume time, but she has the ability to work later if a situation occurs after hours.
According to LaRose, many towns are starting to have human services in their police departments, but this position is shared between both police and fire, offering a unique opportunity to provide a better continuum of care.
Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said what’s good about this position is that they have a combination of police and fire involvement.
“She’s actually housed here in the fire department. So it’s putting another provider in, along with our public health nurse Tom Kenvin who is the deputy chief. He’s in charge of all the paramedics here. So I think this position is another prong in the approach to overall public safety and public health,” said Fire Chief Michael Kelleher.
He said the department is physically taking care of patients in a more global way -- not just providing emergency medical services, but also taking care of people socially from a public health perspective.
LaRose said the most rewarding part of her new position is getting to know the community members she is working with, and knowing the team has made a difference in their lives.
“Knowing that we have made a positive impact is what keeps us doing the work,” she said.