The U.S. 2020 Census showed there is growing diversity.

As is the case in many area communities, Foxboro is becoming more diverse in population, according to the latest U.S. Census.

The new figures, which were broken down by race, showed the biggest increase in numbers and percentage from 2010 to 2020 among those who characterized themselves as “multi-racial.”

The Latino and Black population registered increases as well. The Black population went up 459, from 307 to 766. Latinos increased from 309 to 705, a 396 hike.

Foxboro also recorded gains in the Asian population and those identifying as “other.”

The Asian population increased by 295, from 539 to 834.

The greatest decrease was registered among the white population in many area communities, but not Foxboro, where that population increased. Overall, Foxboro’s population climbed from 15,465 in 2010 to 15,573 in 2020, an increase of 108.

The overall population of the 10 communities in the Foxboro area increased by 13,632 people since 2010, according to the latest U.S. Census.

It went from 187,161 to 200,793, which is an increase of 7.28 percent. The area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

Changes in Latino population by community

Latino 2020 2010 Change Percent
Attleboro 4140 2765 1375 50
Foxboro 705 309 396 128
Mansfield 844 487 357 73
Norfolk 602 802 -200 -25
North Attleboro 1250 675 575 85
Norton 596 374 222 59
Plainville 434 147 287 195
Rehoboth 319 183 136 74
Seekonk 558 251 307 122
Wrentham 307 133 174 130
Total 9816 6124 3692 59

Changes in Asian population by community

Asian 2020 2010 Change Percent
Attleboro 2174 -1973 201 10
Foxboro 834 539 295 55
Mansfield 1,315 791 524 66
Norfolk 306 169 137 81
North Attleboro 1,808 1,001 807 81
Norton 469 338 131 39
Plainville 354 257 97 38
Rehoboth 198 115 83 72
Seekonk 443 166 277 166
Wrentham 333 112 221 197
Total 8234 -5461 2773 51

Changes in white population by community

White 2020 2010 Change Percent
Attleboro 35,092 36,608 -1,516 -4
Foxboro 15,573 15,465 108 0.69
Mansfield 19,773 20,899 -1,126 -5
Norfolk 9,809 9,493 316 -3
North Attleboro 25,569 26,129 -560 -2
Norton 16,849 17,699 -820 -5
Plainville 8,513 7,691 822 11
Rehoboth 11,424 11084 340 3
Seekonk 13521 12,898 623 5
Wrentham 10,908 10,541 367 3
Total 167,031 168,477 -1,446 -0.85
