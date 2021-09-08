As is the case in many area communities, Foxboro is becoming more diverse in population, according to the latest U.S. Census.
The new figures, which were broken down by race, showed the biggest increase in numbers and percentage from 2010 to 2020 among those who characterized themselves as “multi-racial.”
The Latino and Black population registered increases as well. The Black population went up 459, from 307 to 766. Latinos increased from 309 to 705, a 396 hike.
Foxboro also recorded gains in the Asian population and those identifying as “other.”
The Asian population increased by 295, from 539 to 834.
The greatest decrease was registered among the white population in many area communities, but not Foxboro, where that population increased. Overall, Foxboro’s population climbed from 15,465 in 2010 to 15,573 in 2020, an increase of 108.
The overall population of the 10 communities in the Foxboro area increased by 13,632 people since 2010, according to the latest U.S. Census.
It went from 187,161 to 200,793, which is an increase of 7.28 percent. The area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.