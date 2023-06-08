A skulk of foxes that will loom large at locations across the community were officially unveiled last week at a special ceremony held at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
The five, five-foot-tall Fox-in-the-Boro statues, which weigh in at 90 pounds each, were painted by five area artists for a public art contest sponsored by the Foxboro Cultural Council. The sculptures will make their way to their new homes on Founders Day, which will be held on Saturday.
“Public art is more than just a lawn ornament, it’s an invitation to engage,” said Tiffany Elliott, a cultural council member and Fox-in-the-Boro spokesperson.
Elliott said the council is very excited to see this project come to life since there has been a lot of planning and work behind the scenes in the hopes of bringing much-needed funding to the local arts community. The cultural council raised $25,000 to make and maintain the statues and with support from local businesses and families in Foxboro and surrounding neighborhoods.
“To me personally, this project is a culmination of my work as an opera singer and an arts administrator. Every town I’ve visited in my career has some sort of public art that brings the community together. Our community, with its affinity towards nature preservation and history, was missing this — especially considering the number of people who live here who love performing and the arts,” Elliot said.
Each fox has a unique design, so visitors may want to hunt down each sculpture.
“I love the details in each sculpture and each touch of the paintbrush. I also love how they reflect the lights with their weatherproof coating. They are truly special pieces of public art,” Elliot said. “I’m very proud of our council coming together with this one common purpose — to find an engaging art event that we think everyone in the town will enjoy,” Elliott said.
Joan Klatil Creamer of East Greenwich, R.I., an artist who designed “Snowflake the Magical Fox” t said it took her five weeks to complete the project.
Creamer said she is proud of creation and said: “My fox will have ‘Magic’ and children might love and relate to a sweet fox that will greet them at the Boyden Library.”
The foxes will be denning in the following locations:
“Better Together,’ painted by artist Blaire Jenkins, will be placed at the location of its sponsor, the Hockomock Area YMCA Invensys Foxboro Branch.
“Mossy the Fox,” which was painted Joy Capodanno and sponsored by the Bay Colony Group will find its new home at town hall.
“Fabulous Mr. Fox,” which was painted by Howie Green and sponsored by Rudd Homes Team RE/Max Real Estate Center will stand at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
“Snowflake the Magical Fox,” painted by Joan Klatil Creamer and sponsored by Mayfair Realty and Development can be found at Boyden Library.
And, “Pat the Fox,” which was painted by Patricia Annicchiarico and sponsored by Citizens Bank, Rumsey Family, and AJT Supplies, will be found at Citizens Bank.
To learn more visit: fox-in-the-boro.weebly.com