Reassuring locals still shuddering at pre-Thanksgiving reports of more than six feet of lake-effect snow in the greater-Buffalo area, town officials say they are ready to deal with the worst Mother Nature has to offer this season.
In contrast to other state and local agencies which have scrambled to attract plow drivers, public works Director Christopher Gallagher said that Foxboro has maintained a loyal core of approximately 20 private contractors who continue to provide snow removal services year after year.
These contractors supplement town-owned public works equipment in clearing snow from streets throughout the community.
“We are lucky in Foxboro,” he said. “For whatever reason they like us and we want to keep them coming back.”
During especially heavy snowfalls, Gallagher said the town occasionally declares snow emergencies which trigger a temporary ban on on-street parking to assist in removal operations. In those cases, the Schneider parking lot at the foot of Bird Street will remain open for those living or working near the town center.
“That lot is a good place to go to get your car off the street,” he said. “You can leave it there overnight, or until the snow emergency is rescinded.”
Gallagher’s remarks came amid a wide-ranging presentation to update selectmen on issues facing the public works department. These challenges include ongoing efforts to maintain local roadways and sidewalks, pending water infrastructure projects and strategic planning to improve parking in the town center.
They also include capital plans to overhaul and expand Foxboro’s 50-year-old Elm Street public works depot, which Gallagher characterized as woefully outdated.
“The existing garage has served its purpose over the years,” he observed. “But we have outgrown it.”
Gallagher informed selectmen that project planners were taken aback recently by preliminary construction estimates “kind of blew the roof off,” but said officials currently are reevaluating ways to scale back the project without compromising functionality.
Voters at the special town meeting scheduled for Jan. 30 will be asked to approve design funding for the highway depot project.
Revisiting roadway maintenance, Gallagher said an initial wish list of some 40 prospective projects have been identified and prioritized with the assistance of an engineering consultant. In addition to addressing safety concerns and/or long-overdue maintenance, Gallagher said projects are prioritized, in part, by their suitability to qualify for grant funding.
In keeping with that framework, the following roadways were resurfaced over the past year: Maura Elizabeth Lane, Walden Farms Road and William Drive, Mechanic Street from Chestnut to Railroad Avenue (with sidewalks to follow) and Glenwood Avenue to Baker Street.
Tentative plans for 2023 include repaving (with sidewalks) Market, Rockhill and Centennial streets, as well as Hitchcock and Harnden roads, Hill Street and Hayden Drive in the Dudley Hills Estates neighborhood — largely to remedy extensive trenching and other disruptions from water main work.
Finally, Gallagher said, the highway department intends to revive a dormant crack-sealing program aimed at extending the life of local roadways.
Responding to taxpayers who have raised concerns about sidewalks maintenance, Town Engineer Lance DelPriore said highway officials are considering a range of options, depending on location and cost.
For example, he said, in lieu of creating dedicated bike lanes in the roadway, sidewalks in certain areas could be widened to 10 feet to accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists.
“It’s a lot safer to have cyclists and pedestrians together than cyclists and vehicles,” he observed. “A cyclist will always lose to a vehicle.”
DelPriore also suggested removing sidewalks from one side of the street in neighborhoods where they currently exist on both. This would free up funding and allow the town to better maintain remaining infrastructure – as well as constructing new sidewalks where they don’t currently exist.
“It’s definitely a priority we want to take seriously and start investing in,” DelPriore said in reference to sidewalk concerns. “But it is costly, so we’re trying to be creative.”
Meanwhile, work crews continue to make progress on the West Street dam replacement project, which has been five years in the making and has closed the street to through-traffic for months.
“I’d love to say it’s going to be a great Christmas present to open that road back up,” Gallagher said. “But we’ll see how things go.”
In addition, Gallagher said the town has completed design work prior to reconstructing the intersection of East and Cocasset streets, with the aim of eliminating an existing traffic island and rerouting East Street to make a 90-degree junction.
Construction is expected to commence next spring, and will include rebuilding sidewalks and relocating crosswalks nearby.
“I know there’s been a few accidents there,” he said. “So, this is something we put on the prioritization plan.”
In a related matter, water superintendent Robert Worthley outlined planned improvements to the town water system for 2023 that include installing new 12-inch mains on West Street and North Street, as well as another linking the Sprague Street wells to the town’s Witch Pond treatment plant.
The West Street installation will commence as soon as the dam replacement project is completed, Worthley said.
Worthley also reminded selectmen that state-imposed outdoor water restrictions will remain in effect throughout 2023. Here in Foxboro, these limit the use of automated sprinklers to twice weekly, from 6 to 9 p.m., with handheld hoses allowed every day between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m.
In the event that drought conditions are declared, additional restrictions may be imposed, he said.