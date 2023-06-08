Music is a universal language that creates a joy that can cross over generations.
Fourth grade students from Igo Elementary School -- 66 of them -- got to experience that joy first-hand when they came to the senior center to listen to an intergenerational concert by the Serenading Seniors last week.
This year, marking the Serenading Senior’s 25th anniversary, the concert was followed by a lunch and honors for Chorus Director Jeanne Bonneau, 83, for all of her accomplishments.
Bonneau said the success of the group is due to the dedication and enthusiasm of the more than 100 people who have been active in the chorus over the last 25 years.
“I love working with these friends. They’re my extended family. They’ve given back to me in love a hundredfold over what I have done for them. My vision is just to keep doing what we’re doing,” Bonneau said.
Music for the concert was provided by Bonneau on the piano and fellow musicians, Helen Olsen, 86; Cliff Natalie, 70; and Earle Ferguson, 91.
Bonneau said it’s wonderful when Igo Elementary School students come to their concerts.
“They come every year, they are just wonderful kids. We just have a good time together and it’s also time for me to teach them a little bit about different music things,” said Bonneau.
When asked why she likes being the chorus director, Bonneau said she really loves the people.
“I think we are making a difference in our community. I love being with the students because that is what I did before. I was a music teacher in Plainville elementary schools for 20 years,” she said.
Christina Shewry, 69, program coordinator at the Foxboro Senior Center, praised Bonneau for her years of work.
“Jeanne is a very welcoming person. She is very involved in the senior center and she has been spearheading this chorus group, which is one of our longest-running programs and the most successful,” Shewry said.
Marc Craig, the town’s director of human services, said the concert allows younger children to see seniors being active and engaged in the community.
“And likewise, the seniors can see young kids and get to experience them. Some of our seniors have grown-up grandchildren and have not been around little kids in a long time so the opportunity to see little kids and interact is just great,” Craig said.
Jennifer Gray, a fourth-grade teacher from Igo Elementary School said her class visits the senior center twice a year.
“I think it’s nice to see the connection and to see how the senior center works. Students love coming here and when we get back to the class, they like writing thank-you notes (for the seniors),” Gray said.