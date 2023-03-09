The May 1 annual town election is poised to be an active one, with races for board of selectmen, school committee and library trustees in the making.
Several residents — mostly incumbents, have drawn nomination papers for those and other offices, Town Clerk Robert Cutler said.
The deadline to take out and return the candidacy papers is 5 p.m. Monday at the town clerk’s office at Town Hall.
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, the board’s vice chairwoman, could have opposition as she has taken out papers as has Robert Palie for the three-year term.
Three residents are interested in a three-year school committee seat: Michelle Thackston, Denise Hui and James Tracy.
They are aiming for the seat of board member Michelle Raymond, who hasn’t taken out papers.
For two three-year Boyden Library Trustees seats, three residents have taken out papers: incumbents Joyce Marie Parlapiano and Kevin F. Penders along with Janet Sargent-Tracy. Penders is the trustees’ vice chairman.
For two three-year planning board spots, board members Jeffrey Peterson and Gary Whitehouse have taken out papers.
And for a five-year housing authority office, Nancy D’Uva has pulled papers. That is the seat held by Bethany Robertson.
Also for re-election bids, water and sewer commission vice chairman Richard Pacella has taken out papers as has assessor Daniel Smith for those three-year terms.
The seat of board of health member Paul Steeves is up, and he hasn’t taken out papers yet nor has anyone else for the position.
The signatures of at least 50 registered voters are required on nomination papers.