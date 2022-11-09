Confounding sweeping predictions of low turnout, more than 60 percent of Foxboro’s registered voters did their civic duty by casting ballots in Tuesday’s mid-term elections.
Based on mail and early ballot returns — and in spite of widespread interest sparked by four ballot questions — Secretary of State William Galvin had predicted a lackluster turnout in balloting for a new governor and other state, county and legislative races.
But here in Foxboro, the lack of competitive races didn’t seem to discourage voters, who kept election workers hopping from 7 a.m., when polls opened at the Ahern Middle School, until closing time at 8 p.m.
“We were so busy the day went by very quickly,” Assistant Town Clerk Claudine Gover said Wednesday morning.
In all, 7,935 of the town’s 13,152 registered voters weighed in, either in early or mail-in balloting or in person on Tuesday.
Town Clerk Robert Cutler said voting in Precincts 2 and 4 was especially heavy — so much so that poll workers had little breathing room to feed mail-in ballots into voting machines during the day and had to complete the process after 8 p.m.
Cutler said an anticipated surge materialized when polls opened at 7 a.m. before dissipating. But he added that voting remained brisk throughout the day and once again surged at the dinner hour, when lines of voters in Precincts 2 and 4 waiting to cast ballots stretched outside the school gymnasium.
Not surprisingly, the town’s incumbent representatives both polled well among local voters in returning to Beacon Hill.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, easily won reelection to a fourth term over Republican challenger Michael Chaisson, also of Foxboro, with local voters favoring Feeney by a 4,345 to 3,156 margin.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, fared even better locally by besting Democrat Brendan Roche, also of Mansfield, 4,551 to 3,045.
Local results likewise mirrored statewide outcomes — though by closer margins — in the race for governor, with Democrat Maura Healey defeating Republican Geoff Diehl to become the first woman elected to the corner office; for attorney general, where Democrat Andrea Campbell captured 62.4 percent of the vote to best Republican James McMahon; and for treasurer, with Deborah Goldberg gaining even broader support in defeating Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford.
Although statewide results were in some cases still undecided on Wednesday morning, Foxboro voters displayed a conservative bent by decisively rejecting three of the four ballot questions — each by sizable margins across all five voting precincts.
The lone exception was Question 2, which requires dental insurers to either spend at least 83 percent of premiums on member expenses or refund the excess to customers. Local voters supported the measure by a 5,185 to 2,461 tally.
But Foxboro may have broken with conventional wisdom in a Democratic state by taking a dim view of Question 1, considered the most closely watched contest, which would amend the state constitution to establish a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million; and Question 4, which would repeal a law allowing those in the country illegally to obtain a state driver’s license.
The remaining measure, Question 3, which would have changed limits on the number of alcohol licenses a retailer can hold, also was rejected by voters across the state, media outlets declared late Wednesday morning.