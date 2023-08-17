The newest amenity at the Hockomock Area YMCA Invensys branch is, well, making a big splash.
On Monday, the Y officially dedicated its new Spier Family Splash Park, a new area filled with features like water slides, a tipping bucket and spurting fountains of water, while celebrating the leadership, vision and generosity of the Spier family, who helped make the new addition possible.
The splash park builds on the Spier family’s legacy of giving — it is located adjacent to the Y’s Spier Family Outdoor Aquatics Center, which was opened about a decade ago and features a 25-yard pool and changing rooms.
“Our YMCA is so grateful for the decades of dedication, passion, and support that the Spier family of Foxboro and the Spier Family Foundation have bestowed upon us. It’s truly incredible and they are the leadership benefactors of the Spier Family Splash Park,” said Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA said. “Greg and Kathy Spier of Foxboro — and their parents Sonya and the late Alex Spier — have laid the groundwork for decades of philanthropy at our YMCA and in our communities, that has helped and continues to help make these types of projects possible.”
Downs said the Spier Family Splash Park project is part of their Y’s Impact Campaign, which was designed to celebrate the Hockomock Area YMCA’s 50th anniversary in 2022. In 1972, the merger of the Franklin and North Attleboro YMCA helped establish the organization and the vision at that time for a regional, family oriented, non-profit organization with programs and services available for all ages.
As part of the project, Downs said the Y created the Spier Family Splash Park Challenge which was issued to the community in February. The Spiers and the Spier Family Foundation pledged to match every donation made from February through April, up to $100,000.
“We are proud to report this donor challenge was met thanks to the generosity of so many donors, friends, and neighbors who helped make it a success,” Downs said.
Prior to the opening, kids were already excited to get a chance to try out the big slide, including Mason Oakes, 5, who came to the event with his father Tim.
“We are longtime members of the YMCA. We love the Spier family and everything they do to get back to the town so we wanted to come and support and maybe take a ride down the big slide. This is why we love the town of Foxboro and that’s why we raise the family here,” Tim Oakes said.
“This is so amazing. What a great addition to our Foxboro YMCA and something that the kids are going to enjoy for years to come. They have been so excited as we watched it come to fruition and now the day is finally here. We can’t wait to use it,” said Ashli Phillips, senior youth program and summer camp director at the branch.
Greg and Kathy Spier were given special gifts from the Y campers, and a certification and recognition from state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield.
“We are so excited,” Greg Spier said. “It’s been seven years in planning, trying to raise the money, trying to get it done. We’ve been working on this. This will be around for generations and kids are so excited. This has exceeded our expectations.”
As a part of the big opening, the Spiers, without changing into their bathing suits, slid down the big slide at full speed, followed by camp counselor Julia Davin and young campers.
When asked the importance of giving back to the community, Greg Spier said the family has been partnering with the Y going on for 12 years because it’s a great investment in the local community where they live and work.
He said seeing the kids smile, giggle and laugh and want to be part of the Y is rewarding.
“Learn to swim, be aquatic safe. That’s all it’s about for us,” Spier said.
Sonya Spier, 94, was able to join in for the dedication ceremony via video call and told the attendees and campers how proud she was of the splash park.
Barrows said the splash park rounds out an amazing facility that was first envisioned in 1999.
“Without these different additions to be done throughout (the years) we wouldn’t be the Y that we are today. It’s really made a huge difference,” he said. “It does reflect the passion both Greg and Kathy Spier have about the ocean, the water, it’s truly remarkable and so well thought out. Just beautiful.”
The Spier Family Splash Park will be open daily to members, campers, and childcare participants. It will be open seasonally like the Y’s outdoor pools. Find more information about the splash park online at hockymca.org/foxboro.