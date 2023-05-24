Isabella Kierce and Shreya Ganatra are valedictorian and salutatorian for Foxboro Regional Charter School’s Class of 2023.
Throughout her high school years, Kierce, a Foxboro resident, has been a member of the cheerleading team, cross country team, track team, student council, executive board, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Green Schools Society and Science Olympiad.
She’s served as student council president, cheerleading captain, cross country captain, track captain, executive board vice president, Green Schools vice president, Science Olympiad vice president, and the National Honor Society scriptwriter.
She will attend Harvard in the fall, planning to major in pre-med with either an integrative biology or a neuroscience of the mind, brain, behavior path.
Ganatra, an Attleboro resident, has throughout her high school years been a member of student council, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, executive board, and the National Green Schools Society.
She’s served as student council secretary, National Honor Society vice president, and executive board treasurer.
Ganatra will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall and plans to major in business with a minor in environmental economics and policy.
Both Kierce and Ganatra have attended the Foxboro school since kindergarten.