It was shortly after the blizzard on Jan. 31 when Adam Taj, 13, traveling with his mother, spotted a woman struggling to dig through the snow to get her car out of the driveway.
The seventh grader who attends Foxboro Regional Charter School, insisted his mother, Naima Bougrayne, drive back so that he could help the woman.
However, he realized they didn’t have a snow shovel. So, he asked his mom if he could use $20 of his own to buy one. The mother and son went to Ocean State Job Lot in Foxboro, bought a shovel, went back and helped the woman who was then able to go to work.
She offered money to pay him back for the shovel, but he declined, telling her: “I hope when my children need help, someone will help them. This came from my heart.”
His story, posted to social media, led to hundreds of comments and likes — someone even offered to buy him a pizza for his kindness.
Hakim Taj, Adam’s father, said his son did the right thing because “we have to help everybody.”
And it’s not the first time.
Adam, who credits Personal Best Karate of Foxboro and their teaching for helping to instill the spirit of community service, received his first-degree black belt on on Jan. 28 during a celebration night at Norton Middle School. Adam asked his mother to get several Starbucks gift cards to give to teachers and his close friends/students who received the black belt the same night as well as some people who have helped him along the way.
Hunter Roberts, 12, a sixth grader at Qualters Middle School in Mansfield, said,“I have a gift card from Adam and it’s a gift card to Starbucks. He is a very good kid. He helps everybody when they need help, he helps.”
Adam was also one of the leaders for the Turkey Brigade, the annual charity event sponsored by Personal Best.
Joe Sikula, head instructor at Personal Best expressed pride in Adam’s actions. “He did a great job of leading by example and showing his black belt attitude of helping others. He saw someone in need and stepped up and went out and helped them. Just did it.”
Sikula said a lot of people can talk about it, but Adam is one of the few who went out and did it.
“He’s just an awesome student and he has been helping a ton of students,” Sikula said.
Adam also is a youth volunteer at Foxboro Cable Access, dedicating many volunteer hours despite other activities and school work.
It earned him a FCA rookie of the year award several years ago.
Paul Beck, who serves as the President of Foxboro Cable Access (FCA), said Adam is one of their best and most talented young volunteers at FCA.
“We have been covering the high school musical events for many years and Adam has been part of that crew doing very creative work with cameras on the stage,” Beck said.
Beck said he wasn’t surprised when he read about Adam helping the woman dig out.
“It’s exactly the type of generous and kind act of charity to a stranger that Adam would do without hesitation. He is a very special young man who goes out of his way to be helpful to others. The FCA Community of volunteers is extremely fortunate to have him as part of our team. We have great expectations for Adam Taj,” Beck said.
Adam, an honor student, serves as a National Junior Honor Society member.
Adam had his own message after receiving accolades from others.
“I want to say thank you for your support. And also I just want to say to everybody, help your neighbors, your friends, anyone that you know, just do something for them. Just help make their day even better and make them smile every single day,” Adam said.