Local residents got a sweet treat to start the summer season, thanks to a local real estate agent.
Tony McDonnell, 31, who works for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Evolution Properties brought a free Ice Cream Truck Day to Foxboro on June 22. It was the second year the truck made its way into Foxboro, but the event has been held in Wrentham for the past four years.
“Truthfully, ice cream is my favorite treat, which is next to watermelon Sour Patch Kids. To me, ice cream signifies summer — and what better to hand out free ice cream at the beginning of summer?” Mc Donnell said.
The date of June 22 wasn’t especially selected – McDonnell said, but the intent was to find a day at the start of the summer when schools were already out.
“The Free Ice Cream Truck Day in Wrentham was the two days previous so having the truck a third day in a row just made sense for many reasons,” said McDonnell, who was born in raised in Foxboro. His grandfather owned and operated the Foxboro General Store, known to many as The Little Shop. He grew up under the watchful eye of his mother Margaret Campos McDonnell and alongside his brother Matt McDonnell.
“I wouldn’t say that being raised by a single mom is the reason why I give back to the community — but I would say that I give back to the community that played a large role raising me and shaping me into who I am today,” Tony said.
On the ice cream tour, someone asked McDonnell why he was doing this, to which his response was what is better than free ice cream to bring smiles to the friendly faces of Foxboro.
“I try and give back in various ways to the community that has given so much support to my extended family and me over the years – this being one of them,” McDonnell said,
McDonnell, was the host of the event, which also had two co-sponsors, Mortgage Broker Jason Evans of Guaranteed Rate in Foxboro and Independent Insurance Agent Ginette Preto of G. Preto Insurance of Franklin.
They hired C&C Ice Cream to coordinate the purchase of the ice cream, obtain necessary permits and drive around town in the ice cream truck, which stopped at 16 predetermined locations to hand out sweet treats. An estimated 350 to 400 ice cream treats were given away – with more than 800 people present during the day, McDonnell said.
Last year McDonnell self-selected the menu, but this year he turned to social media (@RealtorTonyMcD) and over the course of nine days, released a daily poll for his followers to help narrow down the choices to further drive home this community event. They even included frozen dog ice cream treats for the pups that were at the stops as well.
Kerri Olsson, a local mom who came to enjoy the free ice cream with her husband Ryan and her three children, Connor, 7; William, 4; and Lena, 1; said she heard about it via Facebook.
“I forget exactly how but I think someone shared the post. We thought the service was great. The servers were friendly and there was a great variety of ice cream,” Olsson said.
McDonnell said as a Realtor often he gets asked what type of community is Foxboro and what it is like to live here.
“There is nothing better than running into a new homeowner in town that feels the love and comradery. What better way to spend time with neighbors and friends than on a warm summer day bonding over free ice cream?” he said.