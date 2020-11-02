Friendly’s Restaurants, the 85-year-old Wilbraham-based chain known for its Fribbles and ice cream sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection once again.
Friendly’s, which once had multiple locations around the area — including one on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, one in Seekonk, one in downtown Foxboro and one at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets — is down to a single location in the 10 communities served by The Sun Chronicle: 10 Washinton St. (Route 1.) There are still restaurants in Swansea and Woonsocket.
All of the chain’s 130 remaining locations, which stretch from Maine to Florida, will remain open while it restructures under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said.
Friendly’s joins a growing list of well-established restaurant chains that are failing due to an unchecked pandemic in the United States.
George Michel, CEO of FIC Restaurants Inc., Friendly’s parent company, said COVID-19 has had a “catastrophic impact” on operations. FIC will sell essentially all of its assets to the restaurant company Amici Partners Group.
The pandemic has hit the restaurant sector very hard, particularly chains like Friendly’s that rely on people sitting down at tables. At least 10 chains have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic began this year.
Traffic at full-service restaurant chains in the U.S. plummeted 48% in the April-June period, according to NPD Group. Visits were down 25% in the June-September period, as restrictions were eased in some parts of the country.
However, infections are surging again as colder weather arrives and industry analysts are assembling lists of larger chain restaurants most at risk of failure.
Friendly’s, like most other chains that have stumbled this year, had already been struggling as its customer base aged and competition increased. In the pandemic, it became increasingly difficult to compete with chains that already relied on carryout and drive-thru, like Dairy Queen.
Friendly’s has closed hundreds of locations over the past decade. The company filed for bankruptcy protection before, in 2011.
Michel said Friendly’s had been trying to grow its carryout and delivery business and revamp its menu when the pandemic hit.
Other restaurant chains that have filed for bankruptcy protection this year include the U.S. arm of Le Pain Quotidien, CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, California Pizza Kitchen, Sizzler and Ruby Tuesday.
Despite the bankruptcy, the Chuck E. Cheese location in South Attleboro has reopened. Ruby Tuesday closed its city location last year. Its Wrentham Village Premium Outlets site is still listed as open.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.