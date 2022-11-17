The town’s historical commission has established a fund to collect donations to help pay for the installation of new markers at town squares.
There are 29 town square markers spread throughout the town to honor veterans who made the supreme sacrifice while serving from World War I up through current engagements.
The markers – located on street corners near their homes of the veterans they honor – are part of the town’s efforts to ensure the sacrifices made by local veterans are never forgotten.
The first markers for World War I servicemen were erected in 1923. Time has taken its toll on them; they must be replaced.
The historical commission has selected a suitable sign that features the applicable war and branch of service to replace the older versions.
A sample sign has replaced the Lawrence W. Foster Memorial.
It is located on the Common, across from Main Street.
The town’s select board has approved replacing the markers with the new design.
A fund has been established for the approximately $5,000 to replace the remaining 28 markers.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the fun can send a check made out to Veteran’s Marker Fund, Foxboro Historical Commission, 40 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.