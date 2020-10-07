The man seriously injured in a head-on collision with a car carrying shoplifting suspects allegedly attempting to elude police is recovering but his pet dog, also seriously injured, had to be euthanized, the victim’s lawyer said Wednesday.
Edward Fitzpatrick, 74, of a self-employed plumber who lives in Walpole, suffered multiple leg fractures and a ruptured aorta in the crash Sunday but is recovering at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, his lawyer, Mike Santo of Bellmore, N.Y., said.
Sadly, his 7-year-old Australian Shepherd Cate was left paralyzed by injuries she suffered in the crash on North Street, Santo said, adding that Fitzpatrick raised Cate from a puppy.
Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me account has been created to pay for medical bills for Cate and help pay for medical bills for Fitzpatrick which are expected to exceed his insurance. Fitzpatrick is facing the likelihood of more surgery, Santo said.
“I have a lot of empathy for Ed. It’s devastating for him,” Santo said, adding that Fitzpatrick will be out of work while recuperating from his injuries.
“He’s a hard worker. He doesn’t deserve this,” Santo said.
Police say Fitzgerald’s truck was struck head on by a car driven by a New York City man while allegedly speeding after a shoplifting incident at CVS at Patriot Place on Route 1. A police officer spotted the vehicle and made a U-turn in an attempt to stop it but lost sight of the car, according to police.
The Go Fund Me page was created by a family friend, Melissa Salzberg, the owner of Village Groomer & Pet Supply in Walpole.
Cate was taken to the VCA South Shore Animal Hospital in Weymouth for neurological tests. She was euthanized because of the extensive injuries she suffered in the crash, Santo said.
In a post before Cate was euthanized, Salzberg said Cate was the world for Fitzpatrick.
“She is by his side every day. The joy that she brings him is beyond description. When he speaks of her, he breaks into an Irish accent, and calls her his lass,” Salzberg said.
Since it was created Tuesday, the Go Fund Me account has raised over $12,000.
The website is: gofundme.com/f/cate-fitzpatrick-medical-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1ut5Cm_I7v42VZxjOZBHUUI9aD8SMZFYAK04qs0TaC52gynCQ9QdF-0wA
Meanwhile, police said Wednesday during an ongoing investigation police now believe the drive of the car and his passenger were involved in not only the CVS shoplifting but numerous other retail pharmacy thefts all over New England and up and down the East Coast. They were targeting expensive over the counter name brand medications, as well as fragrances, and personal health items, according to a press release.
A search warrant executed on the suspects’ vehicle yielded over 311 items, valued at over $9,500 in pharmacy merchandise, as well as tools and items commonly used by retail theft rings, according to police.
Additionally, the diagnostic systems and an inspection of the car has revealed preliminary information showing an extremely high rate of speed just prior to the crash. The exact speed cannot be released yet as the reconstruction of the accident has not been completed, according to police.
The driver of the car, Arnold W. Ludd, 47, of New York City, was seriously injured and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. His arraignment was postponed to Friday because of his medical condition, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
In addition to driving to endanger, driving without a license, conspiracy and shoplifting, police have added charges including of organized retail crime, unlawful possession of a theft-shielding device, unlawful possession of a theft detection activator and receiving stolen propetry.
Charges have been also been filed against the passenger, Heather Schrembs, 36 of Hagerstown, Md. They include shoplifting, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a theft-shielding device, unlawful possession of a theft detection activator and receiving stolen property.
She was also injured in the crash and was taken to Boston Medical Center.