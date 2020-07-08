A trail long-used by young school children and adults alike has been hit by vandals and the Eagle Scout who installed the trail in 2017 has started a fundraiser to help restore it.
Joseph Gonsalves, an Eagle Scout from Troop 32 in Foxboro, built the StoryBook Trail at the newly-renovated Lane Property off of North Street at age 14.
Joseph, who is now 17 and a student at Foxboro High School, said he was inspired by a similar StoryBook Trail in North Conway, N.H, and thought that it would be a great addition to the Lane property.
“This project is important because it’s a way for me to give back to the community, and to help families and children enjoy reading and the outdoors,” Gonsalves said.
He had to get approval from the conservation commission since it oversees that land.
About a half-mile loop of the StoryBook Trail contains 25 posts featuring children’s books including the “Elephant and Piggie” series, and “Bats at the Ballgame,” each covered in plexiglass. The stories conclude upon completion of the trail.
Kindergartners at the Igo Elementary School have visited StoryBook Trail as a field trip every June.
Unfortunately, since the first hour the posts were installed, they have been vandalized numerous times. The vandals have ripped up the posts, broken the plexiglass covers, taken and destroyed laminated pages of the books, and have thrown posts into the woods, where they could not be found for several days.
“It is frustrating to see that people go back and destroy the posts. It takes a lot of effort to get the posts torn up, and it takes even more effort to put them back into the ground. The people responsible are just causing problems, and the families and children can’t enjoy the StoryBook Trail anymore,” Gonsalves said.
Gonsalves had posted twice on a Foxboro discussion Facebook page about the acts of vandalism at the Lane property, and he had noticed that people had left comments that they are sorry to see this happen again and again, and they would be willing to support the StoryBook Trail.
With those comments as encouragement, Joseph created a GoFundMe page (gf.me/u/ydcubm) for funding to replace the plexiglass coverings and to install trail cameras along the paths for security.
Joseph’s mother Connie Gonsalves, a life-long resident of the town, said, “The Foxboro I know and love is not a community that vandalizes wonderful projects, especially ones done by the youth of our town, like the five Eagle Scout projects at the Lane property.
“We are so proud of Joseph as a person and an Eagle Scout and I want his project to be around for many many years to come. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.”
“I’m hoping that families can enjoy the StoryBook Trail the way it was intended and that people will finally end the vandalism,” Joseph Gonslaves said.