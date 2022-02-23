For generations, skate parks have been an oasis to many who want to test their skills and limits and build a lifelong friendship and community.
Those are among the same sentiments among patrons of Foxboro's skate park, including the children of residents and business owners Dan and Carolyn Cahill and their colleague's children who use the skate park in town nearly every day.
The skate park itself, however, is in need of a lift.
Dan said the skate park is routinely shut down for serious safety reasons -- the metal surface of the ramps are breaking away from the rotting wood underneath, the edges have become sharp like razors and anyone that falls could be seriously injured. Screws commonly pop up on the surface of the ramps due to the rotting wood also posing a serious hazard.
That's what has led the family, along with others, to jump-start a fundraising effort to help restore safety and keep the park functioning.
The campaign now underway was launched for several reasons, Dan said, noting there is no formal committee or maintenance program to keep the park safe and open. And no town, state, or federal grants are available for skate park construction projects. That's why they are turning to the public and private organizations.
"We got involved because we see the passion that the skate park patrons have for the sport. People of all ages use the park daily and they are very skilled. This is their life and they love and breathe skate parks," said Dan, who along with his wife is an owner of two local family businesses, Cahill Lawn Care & Landscape Inc. and Mosquito & Tick Away Inc.
Dan and his business accountant, Childs Accounting Group in Mansfield, have set up a nonprofit charity organization called Foxboro Skate Park Fundraiser LLC. Dan is the president.
They have hired a professional skate park builder, "Skid Mark Parks," that builds parks all over the country, including at the famous Woodward parks where professionals train and compete, and where upcoming locals and other upcoming BMX (Bicycle Motocross) and skateboarders train and compete.
"Our goal is to raise $225,000 to replace the existing skate park and add a new section," Dan said.
With the fund, Dan said the existing skate park, including the asphalt surface will be completely removed and replaced with a polished concrete floor which is ideal for these parks, and they will build a new section of the park.
He said the existing design will remain mostly the same but with improvements and small add-ons. A new section geared toward skateboarders will be added where the bleachers currently sit.
They will add improved spectator seating and shaded areas, and continuously maintain the park. He said the builder has created a 3D design which will be available soon once they complete the final tweaks.
Dan said meetings started with the recreation department around September of 2021 after the skate park was shut down again.
"It was shut down by town officials, with no action plan. We formed a team to take on the challenges for this project, we met with several builders and we formed the non-profit LLC to accept funds for the project," Dan said.
Once they had all of the bids in for the project earlier this month, they started fundraising through a GoFundMe account.
Dan said Anthony Shetler, a pro-skater, reached out to help with the project. Shetler grew up skating to help cope with his challenges as a kid. He credits skate parks for saving his childhood and becoming a professional that toured the world doing what he loves.
Dan said Shetler said that the skate park design is great, but its condition prohibits him and many people from going there.
"He loves to train kids at skate parks and he is very dedicated to this sport and helping the next generation of kids become pros," Dan said.
Shetler started the push for a new skate park by connecting designers/builders with the Foxboro rec/skate park committee, along with helping with fundraising.
Shetler said he went to the Foxboro skate park to teach his niece how to skateboard and it didn't go well.
"The ground was so rough and the ramps were sharp and dangerous. My niece asked me to leave and go to a better skate park. This prompted me to reach out to the Foxboro rec center. I told them I was a local professional skateboarder who owned his own skateboard company and I'd like to help get a new skate park built," Shetler said.
For Shetler, the issue goes beyond sport. He said skateboarding helped him cope after his father was murdered when he was 12 years-old and while his mom dealt with a substance abuse issue her whole life until she died several years ago.
"Skateboarding helped me to beat depression/suicidal thoughts and find/build a positive community. Thank god," Shetler said.
Dan said with the help of Shetler and his sponsors, the project will gain the attention of high-level professionals.
"These kids are the future, they are well-behaved, well-mannered people with a strong passion and they deserve to have this park. The next generation also deserves to have this park. We cannot deny kids and aspiring young adults their passion to succeed. It is our responsibility to give them this," Dan said.
Carley Nickerson's son Matthew Nickerson, a sixth-grader at Ahern Middle School, uses the park every day during warm weather.
Carley said for Matthew, sports were really his thing, and the skate park -- using his scooter, skateboard, and BMX bike -- that’s his sport. The skate park has become a community of people supporting each other and lifting each other up.
"It's a family. It’s an escape from the rest of the world. These kids love it there and it’s so important for them," Carley said.
Her son has been going to the Foxboro Skate Park since he was about 9 years old.
"He’s 12 now and absolutely loves it. He has built a custom BMX bike that he uses there and he wants to become a professional BMX rider," Carley said.
She said the fundraiser is huge because it’s going to give the kids a brand new park to use to practice and improve their skills and right now the skate park has a lot of broken pieces, nails sticking out, and cracked wood.
"It’s dangerous. It still functions but not very well," Carley said.
Dan said when the town shuts down the skate park it is devastating to those that use it daily.
"It is their life. Imagine a group of upcoming basketball players being unable to shoot hoops at the booth with nowhere else to play and with no effort from anyone to resolve the issue. We accepted the challenge, we are the effort and we will get it done," Dan said.
To support the effort, visit gofund.me/e0d7aaac and Facebook @New Foxboro Skate Park Fundraiser.