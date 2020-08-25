A member of a Randolph street gang has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling fentanyl to an undercover agent on a local side street and in two other towns, authorities said.
Richard Petit-Frere, 25, of Randolph, was also given four years probation after he gets out of prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
His sentencing took place Aug. 19 in U.S. District Court. The five years in prison was the minimum required by law.
Federal prosecutors say the defendant, also known as Rico, and two other men were responsible for selling fentanyl to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent between May 2018 and November 2018, according to court records.
Petit-Frere, a member of the No Fear Ones gang, participated in all six of the sales arranged with the agent.
The sale in Foxboro occurred on Nov. 11, 2018 when Petit-Frere met with the agent on Spring Brook Road, a secluded street off East Belcher Street where a trucking company and other businesses are located, according to court records.
The other sales occurred in Randolph and Canton.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 50 times more powerful than heroin, according to the DEA.
A federal prosecutor noted that Petit-Frere was dealing fentanyl while he was on probation for drunken driving convictions in Boston Municipal Court and Attleboro District Court.
“Mr. Petit-Frere’s actions were serious and contributed to the proliferation of fentanyl abuse in Massachusetts, specifically Southeastern Massachusetts,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Soivilien said in court papers.
He was on probation for driving drunk and losing control of a car while traveling about 120 mph on Interstate 95 North in North Attleboro in December 2016. The car struck a guardrail and rolled over several times before coming to rest down an embankment, according to court records.
It is unknown what time the crash occurred but Petit-Frere was found about 7 a.m. near a guardrail about 100 feet away. He was conscious but injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Petit-Frere was placed on probation for one year in October 2017, according to court records.
The prison sentence he received for dealing fentanyl was jointly recommended to Chief Judge Dennis Saylor IV. Petit-Frere got the mandatory minimum because of his age and willingness to take responsibility for his crimes, according to court records.
He and his co-defendants were arrested in January 2019.
He pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count each of drug conspiracy and distribution with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and five counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
His lawyer said in court papers that Petit-Frere played football and basketball at Randolph High School and hoped to go to college after graduation to become a physical therapist.
But he started using marijuana and alcohol at 14 and his continued substance abuse and a serious car accident in December 2016 derailed those plans, Boston lawyer Liam Scully wrote.
A co-defendant, Anthony Pena-Diaz, 25, of Randolph, also pleaded guilty to related charges and last month received the same sentence.
The case against the third defendant, James Hilaire of Randolph, is pending.
The case was investigated by the DEA and state police with the assistance of police in Randolph, Stoughton and Foxboro.