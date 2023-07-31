Gates will open an hour earlier than originally scheduled for Tuesday night’s Beyoncé concert at Gillette Stadium.
Gates will now open at 5 p.m. Parking lots will still open at 4 p.m., and the show remains slated to kick off at 8 p.m., stadium representatives said Monday.
Officials are advising fans attending the concert to get there early, especially since it is taking place on a weekday and concert-goers will be hitting the highways along with workday commuters. Also, there is no opening act.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the show. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use Interstates 95 and 495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking. For ticket holders wishing to park on the stadium side of Route 1, prepaid parking passes are available for $50. In order to purchase a pass, ticket holders must use the same email address that their event tickets are associated with.
For more parking information, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.
Special event train service tickets from Boston for the show are sold out. Regular commuter rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Guests choosing to travel to Gillette for the show via the Foxboro Station weekday commuter rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the show via the special event train without a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday commuter rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes after the concert.
Beyonce, a global superstar, is returning to the venue for the first time since 2018. The record-breaking, 32-time Grammy winner will perform at Gillette for the fourth time in her career as part of her Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in over six years.