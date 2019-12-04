Roughly 50 members of Goodwin family gathered the Saturday morning after Thanksgiving to celebrate the new roads named after their late family members in Foxboro.
Goodwin Drive was named after Ken and Lester Goodwin; Conway Lane was named after their sister Alma Conway.
According to Town Historian Jack Authelet, plans for a subdivision on the former Judge Brown property on Main Street -- with its 30 lots and two streets -- provided the community with an opportunity to name a street for two unique families of limited means which, generation to generation, gave unselfishly of their time, talent, and labor in a true sense of community.
Cherie Goodwin said her father-in-law Lester Goodwin served on the Foxboro fire department as a firefighter for 34 years, eventually becoming the deputy chief. His brother Kenny and Kenny's family dedicated their entire lives to Foxboro Midget Football and softball.
Their sister Alma also played a big part in the town.
According to Authelet, as the town celebrated its Bicentennial in 1978, it reached into the ranks of the Conway Family to name Alma Conway its Bi-Centennial Mayor, an honor richly-deserved and warmly bestowed. They were part of every paper drive and recycling effort throughout World War II and were well represented among families who had members serving in the military or working in defense plants. Once the war was over and records tallied, the Goodwin family was honored for having donated the most blood to the American Red Cross during World War II.
"A heartfelt thank you to Foxboro's Town Historian and dear family friend Jack Authelet for having streets named after my father-in-law Lester Goodwin, his brother Ken Goodwin and their sister Alma Conway. They were all dedicated to Foxboro, both in their jobs and their private lives. It’s an honor to see the signs go up in the new development, just down the street from the ‘Goodwin Compound.' I'm sure they're all looking down from heaven filled with pride," Cherie Goodwin said.
"Ken Goodwin Sr. was my grandfather. I am super excited about this. My family has done so much for the community of Foxboro and to see it come to fruition is cool," Shannon Suess said.
"For many decades, members of the Conway and Goodwin families have been a vital part of every community effort that enriched the lives of all who called this community home. How fitting, that a new development being built in their neighborhood would carry the names of these two families forward in recognition of their contribution to our most unique sense of community, and provide an early history lesson for new families moving in as they come to know the story behind the name of their street," Authelet said.
"Very excited to see Conway Lane. It is nice that it is in the neighborhood," said Sandy Conway, 73, a daughter of Alma Conway.
"I am very excited because it is honoring my grandmother, " Lianne Whitney said.
"I think for all of us, for the family, I think it is well deserved. I am thankful that we are all here to celebrate this wonderful day. My husband (Ken Goodwin) would love it (seeing Goodwin Drive)," Joan Goodwin, 85, said.
Authelet added many members of both families are very active in the West Foxboro Mothers' Club creating the beach at Lakeview, hired a lifeguard and provided the town's first supervised swimming area. Also, they provided broad support for the teacher in the one-room Everett School where neighborhood children received their elementary school education.
"They were very large families with virtually all members doing something for others in the community. What a great opportunity to now have a large area in that neighborhood bearing their names," Authelet said.