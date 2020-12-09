The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Agency (GATRA) is eliminating fixed route bus service in the towns of Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk and Franklin and replacing it with requested curbside pickup.
GATRA starting Tuesday, Dec. 15 is launching an innovative pilot program, GATRA GO United, that is similar to ride-hailing services where passengers can book same-day trips.
“The new on-demand microtransit service will replace the fixed route bus service in these four towns with a solution that will enhance transportation options for all,” GATRA officials said.
The service, which will be free through January, also will operate in parts of Plainville and Bellingham and connect employment locations, medical facilities, and recreational venues.
Riders uses a smartphone app to schedule customized curb-to-curb trips. A vehicle will pick up riders and drop them off wherever they wish to travel within the service boundaries.
Along the way, the shuttle might pick up other passengers who also request a ride — with COVID-19 social distancing protocols in place.
The service is wheelchair accessible and all drivers are trained and certified using state and federal guidelines.
To use the new ride program, passengers need to download the free GATRA GO United app on their smart phone and then request a ride. Following a GATRA GO request, the microtransit app will provide passengers with an estimated pick up time, track the bus in real time, and alert the person when their ride is about to arrive.
Customers do not have to download the app. Same day rides can also be requested by calling 800-698-7676. Wait time for service pick up will be subject to vehicle availability.
“GATRA realizes the importance of greater accessibility and mobility in this region and strives to work with their communities to fill public transportation gaps,” GATRA officials said.
GATRA is partnering with National Express, one of the largest private transportation contractors in the United States and the current operator of GATRA’s services in the Franklin and Norfolk areas.
The service map can be found on the GATRA GO United app or www.gatra.org.