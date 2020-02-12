The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority has garnered its second sizable state grant in a little over a month.
GATRA is earmarked to receive $215,488 to expand its microtransit pilot program, GATRA GO.
Microtransit is an on-demand service which allows transit riders to request a vehicle to pick them up and drop them off where needed. GATRA GO runs complementary to fixed-route bus services in the Route 1, 140, and 106 corridors, which includes parts of Mansfield, Plainville, and Foxboro.
The shuttle service runs Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To request a pick up riders can download the Transloc mobile app on their smartphone or dial 508-697-1911.
GATRA recently announced an extension of the program for an additional 18 months as a result of the program’s success in the region.
Since its launch, the service has completed hundreds of rides, with more than a third of those trips dropping riders off at local train stations.
The latest grant funding is part of $4.2 million announced this week being released from the state’s Workforce Transportation Grant Program.
The grants are a result of a recommendation in the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) 2019 Congestion Report to encourage employers to create innovative solutions for assisting employees to commute to work by using public transportation or shared transportation.
The 23 competitive grants will fund a total of 21 groups, including Regional Transit Authorities, municipalities, Transportation Management Associations, business organizations and others which have demonstrated an intention to shift commuters from single-occupancy vehicles to other modes of transportation to help alleviate roadway congestion and reduce emissions from the transportation sector.
“These Workforce Transportation Grants will allow employers to provide additional commuting options to their employees, increasing access to jobs, alleviating traffic congestion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
MassDOT in early January announced $3.5 million in grants for Regional Transit Authorities across the state, including GATRA, for innovative services that benefit customers.
GATRA’s grant of $217,200 is intended to be used for its Mansfield/Foxboro microtransit pilot extension.
The Baker Administration has filed an $18 billion Transportation Bond Bill which, in part, would provide funding to encourage and support more transit options statewide. One section in the bond bill filed last summer authorizes $330 million in capital support for the 15 Regional Transit Authorities (RTA) to invest in fleets and facilities. The bill also includes a new $50 million Transit Infrastructure Partnership Program which would provide grants to enable transit authorities and municipalities to work together to provide bus lanes, transit signal priority and other infrastructure to keep buses moving.
The MBTA has 10 miles of dedicated bus lanes in its system, and is anticipating to expanded bus-only lanes by many more miles.