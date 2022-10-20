Do you have questions about the upcoming switch to Real ID’s? Representatives from the Massachusetts RMV will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. to answer questions about the Real ID program. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center?
On Oct. 28, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center, and on every 4th Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
VAN DISCOVERY TRIP TO THE SEA BEES MUSEUM
The senior center van will be traveling to the Sea Bee Museum in Rhode Island on Thursday, Nov. 9.
The van will be leaving from the Booth Playground parking lot at 10:15 a.m. This trip is free of charge.
Due to a limited amount of seating, registration for the trip will be on a first come, first serve basis.
PUMPKIN CARVING
Fall is here! Even if you aren’t the world’s best pumpkin carver, we invite you to join us on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to carve pumpkins with us.
These pumpkins will decorate the Foxboro Common during Foxboro Recreation’s “Uncommon Pumpkin Patch” and Halloween Parade.
Pumpkins, tools, stencils and basic instructions will be provided. Please sign up in advance and join us for some fun.
DOWNSIZE OR STAY
Are you making a decision whether to downsize or stay in your current home? Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2:15 p.m. when we will talk about making this decision.
This conversation, hosted by Team Impressa, LLC is about the options available to seniors to help them decide if they can stay in their homes or downsize. The program is based on the personal experience of the presenters, each of whom took a different path, and the resources they discovered along the way.
Sign up to reserve your seat.
INTERFACE PRESENTATION
The demand for mental health services across the country is at an all-time high.
Recently, the Town of Foxboro has enlisted the services of William James College, INTERFACE Referral Service, to help connect Foxboro residents with Mental Health Service Providers.
Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. for a presentation by Human Services Social Worker Pam McGuire who will give insight into the program and how you can help spread the work about this incredible new resource.
Light snacks will be provided.
Sign up to reserve your seat.
HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW PAVILION
Please join us for our annual Holiday Celebration at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
The menu includes your choice of Pan Seared Chicken with Lemon Chablis Cream Sauce or Pan Seared Salmon with Sweet and Sour Glaze.
The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be a cash bar. The cost for Foxboro residents is $32 per person and the cost is $37 for Non-Residents.
The tickets are now on sale and must be paid for at the time you sign up and get your ticket to reserve your seat.
REFLEXOLOGY
On Friday, Oct. 21, and on the 3rd Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon.
Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body.
Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension.
This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology.
The cost $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.
The cost is $3 per person.
Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center.
You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
REPRESENTATIVE JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session.
Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m.
The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
SCAMS & FRAUD SERIES
On Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. join us for the 3rd part of the AARP series of “Scams & Frauds.”
This part 3 program will focus on identifying and protecting yourself from scams on the internet and will include a follow-up discussion.
Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Oct 26. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. October’s meal will be a taco bar. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
CULTURAL DANCE
Starting in October, join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair? If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center. The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The Foxboro Council on Aging & Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023. Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius.
The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours.
Sign up for Foxboro residents and non-residents has begun. Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 & 16 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
OCTOBER MOVIES
The theme for our October movies is “Steve Carell Dramas.” The following movies will be shown on Thursdays at the senior center at 1 p.m.;
Oct. 20 – “The Way, Way Back” – An introverted teen’s dreaded summer vacation is transformed when he lands a job with the screwball crew of a local water park. (Filmed at Water Wizz in East Wareham.
Oct. 27 – “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” – Steve Carell and Keira Knightley form an unlikely bond as Armageddon looms in the form of a killer asteroid in this unique, funny tale.
HOLIDAY IN A BOX FOR THE HOMELESS
New Life Furniture Bank of Massachusetts is located in Walpole and provides gently used household furnishings to individuals and families transition out of homelessness.
Please join us on Monday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and help us to box up some holiday décor to bring the holiday spirit to a client’s new home. New Life volunteers will provide all the holiday items and packing materials. Many hands make light work. Bring your holiday spirit. Sign up to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers.
Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.