A year after coming up short in an unsuccessful bid for the chairmanship, newly re-elected Selectwoman Leah Gibson this week finally got her brass ring.
Gibson, who was top vote-getter in the May 3 annual town election despite running unopposed, won the unanimous support of her colleagues during the board’s annual reorganization, which was the final order of business on Tuesday night’s agenda.
She replaces Mark Elfman, who occupied the chair for past two years.
Executing his final duties as chairman, Elfman initially had called for nominations, then abruptly nominated Gibson for the post himself.
“You can’t see me smiling under the mask,” Gibson said, eliciting laughter from fellow board members. “I don’t know if I’ll be smiling a few months in, but I would be happy and honored to accept that motion.”
Gibson’s nomination had been seconded by Clerk Stephanie McGowan, a favor Gibson quickly returned by nominating McGowan as vice-chair.
The nomination was immediately seconded by newcomer Seth Ferguson, who subsequently was elected McGowan’s successor as the board’s clerk.
Ferguson and McGowan previously served together on the advisory committee prior to her election in June 2020.
In addition, McGowan had backed Gibson’s quest for the chair last year, but board members voted 3-2 to retain Elfman in the post.
Following Tuesday night’s reorganization, Gibson took the opportunity to thank her predecessor for his efforts.
“Thank you for leading this group for the past two years,” Gibson said. “It’s a long time.”
“It’s been an interesting two years,” Elfman deadpanned. “But I pass the baton to you.”