Gillette Stadium is becoming more environmentally friendly.
Fuel cell technology is the latest clean energy system to power the Route 1 venue, The Kraft Group announced this week.
The technology from Bloom Energy is providing it with two megawatts of power, nearly 50 percent of the 65,878-seat stadium’s energy needs.
The energy servers are composed of solid oxide fuel cells and generate electricity without combustion. Instead they use a highly efficient, electrochemical process.
The use of the servers is expected to eliminate nearly 1,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, and the system emits virtually no harmful smog-forming pollutants and particulate matter.
The Kraft Group had previously implemented several other clean energy and energy efficiency measures, including 500 kilowatts of combined heat and power at Gillette Stadium and one megawatt of solar panels throughout the adjacent Patriot Place entertainment, restaurant and retail plaza.
“Professional sports teams have the ability to leverage their visibility and following to drive social impact in the communities that support them,” said Dan Middleton of Bloom Energy. “The Kraft Group is leading the charge for sustainability, minimizing its own environmental impact by utilizing all available technologies, and serving as a role model for other organizations to follow.”
“Good business and sustainability go hand in hand,” stadium chief operating officer Jim Nolan said. “The addition of Bloom Energy Servers provides power that is not only clean, but also reliable and always-on for stadium-goers and the community.”
The servers were installed in a microgrid-ready configuration, allowing the stadium to easily upgrade. A microgrid is a localized power grid that can disconnect from the traditional grid to operate autonomously.
Bloom’s AlwaysON Microgrid provides enhanced resiliency in the face of grid outages and extreme weather events along with predictable energy costs.
The Kraft Group wants Gillette to be the first stadium in the world to operate independently of the traditional electric grid.
Bloom Energy Servers also power the Honda Center, SAP Center and Staples Center sporting arenas.