Automation is moving forward in earnest on Route 1 — at least when it comes to serving alcohol.
Selectmen on Tuesday night voted unanimously to amend Gillette Stadium’s alcohol license to allow an experimental self-service unit in the 100-level concourse.
This comes just weeks after board members approved a similar self-pouring beer & wine station for Crazy Axes — a new ax throwing club to open in space formerly occupied by the 5 Wits immersive adventure experience at Patriot Place.
According to James Nolan, chief operating officer for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, the 10-foot wide portable units selected for stadium use each feature four separate dispensers which would be programmed to permit only two pours per credit card transaction.
When approaching one of the new kiosks, patrons would insert a credit card, choose from among four available beers, put a cup under the tap and the machine would dispense a perfect pour every time.
“Each station has its own credit card [reader] and each station has the same four beers,” he said.
Nolan said patrons would be pre-screened by certified attendants checking IDs and assessing sobriety like any conventional alcohol purchase.
Nolan said the new systems would help address overcrowding at existing beer stations, particularly just before kickoff and during halftime. This situation is more acute at present with large concession areas closed due to construction in the north end zone.
“We have a lot of pressure on the north end, at the 100 level, of the stadium,” he said. “Halftime of an NFL game is crazy.”
In addition to speeding up purchases, Nolan said the proposed system allows two employees to oversee four dispensers — or “points of sale” — although more staff could be added if needed for security and control.
“The only difference between this portable and a typical draft portable is the final act of pouring the beer is done by a machine and not by a human,” Nolan said. “Our attention to providing proper alcohol service is the same.”
He added that similar units have been used without incident at a number of NFL stadiums — including Denver, Green Bay and Washington, D.C.
Nolan explained that just one of the portable self-service units would be deployed during the 2023 season. If the rollout is successful, more would be added in other areas of the stadium — most likely in the north end zone area.
“We want to make sure that it works for our customers,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s a fast transaction.”
Selectman Dennis Keefe said the proposed system would be an upgrade over controls and conventional beer stands, where there currently is no pre-screening for alcohol purchases.
“The pourer in the current system has to do that, but also pour and keep the line going,” he said. “I think this is an improvement.”
In response to a question from Chairwoman Leah Gibson, Nolan confirmed that all servers at Gillette Stadium undergo alcohol management training provided by the TEAM Coalition, which promotes responsible drinking and positive fan behavior at sports and entertainment facilities.
“Even with this unit, every single person is going to have that one-on-one interaction with a trained person before they can make that transaction,” he said.
Noting the board’s embrace of automated pouring stations at Crazy Axes and, now, on a larger scale, at Gillette Stadium, Town Manager William Keegan suggested that such technology could revolutionize the hospitality and entertainment sectors.
“The world has evolved and, I daresay, this is just the beginning,” Keegan said.
Police Chief Michael Grace agreed.
“I think this is the future,” he said, predicting that automated systems will be widely accepted by other local establishments. “I think this is like us going to Stop & Shop and doing our own transaction.”
Additionally, Grace said it would be difficult to imagine violators somehow gaming the system, which he noted has been approved by the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
“There’s no way someone is carrying four, 22-ounce draft beers and not collapsing them all over themselves,” he said.
But beyond consistency, speed and additional scrutiny, automated pouring systems offer one additional advantage, according to board member Seth Ferguson.
“The machine doesn’t ask to tip, does it?” Ferguson smiled.