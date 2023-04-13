Cementing its reputation as a world-class entertainment hub, Gillette Stadium is firming up a far-reaching slate of summer concerts and other major events, featuring performances by Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce, as well as hosting the storied Army-Navy game.
With little discussion, selectmen on Tuesday night unanimously approved Gillette’s 2023 entertainment application, which covers all concerts and special events held in the stadium itself, as well as New England Revolution and Patriots games.
“It’s the busiest summer that we’ve had with the announcement of our second Bruce Springsteen concert,” said Jess Enos, director of business development and external affairs for Kraft Sports & Entertainment. “People are certainly making up for lost time when it comes to touring — which is great for us.”
Adopted in 2019, this single-license approach differs from past practice whereby selectmen had convened separate public hearings prior to licensing each event, or seasonal schedule in the case of professional football or soccer.
Instead, town officials have streamlined what had been a piecemeal process by approving a single annual license for sporting and entertainment events at the stadium.
The schedule approved Tuesday night includes the following events:
• Monster Jam truck rally on May 6
• Taylor Swift on May 19, 20 and 21
• Ed Sheeran/The Mathematics Tour on June 30 and July 1
• Luke Combs World Tour on July 22
• Beyonce Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 1
• Metallica M72 World Tour on Aug. 2 and 4
• Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band on Aug. 24 and 26
• Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on Sept. 23
• Army-Navy game on Dec. 9
In another departure from past practice, Enos confirmed that parking for concert-goers will now be built into the price of tickets — a new program introduced earlier this year to Patriots season ticket holders.
These patrons will be directed to lots located across Route 1 from Gillette Stadium, although “premium pre-pay” options will be available on the stadium side of Route 1.
In addition, free parking will continue in select “delayed-exit lots” across Route 1, with patrons who make advance reservations receiving a $50 VISA gift card to offset the parking upcharge in their ticket price.
Lastly, Enos said that all but one concert, which falls on a weekday, will have commuter rail service from both Boston and Providence.
“It took a lot of work and a lot of coordination, but we’re very excited to have that,” she said, adding that dates for the New England Patriots fall season were not included in the application because the 2023 schedule has not yet been announced.
George Bell, longtime chairman of the Stadium Review Committee, said the new licensing approach has greatly simplified what could have been a complex application.
“I would say we’re looking forward to it,” Bell said. “It was very well laid out.”
Police Chief Michael Grace concurred, singling out the Army-Navy game as a showcase both for the community and the country’s armed services.
“It’s going to be exciting at all levels,” he said.
Grace did refer to the new parking program as a significant change that will likely pose start-up challenges for event planners.
“The goal is that the cars are going to get in faster,” he observed, adding that he anticipated some patrons will continue to utilize private satellite lots elsewhere along Route 1.