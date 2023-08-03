The nation’s nurse shortage is well documented, but individuals interested in the career can find the cost of schooling prohibitive.
Two local nursing students received $2,500 scholarships to help offset those costs this week, thanks to a local non-profit organization called “Help Us Help Nurses.” The nonprofit organization was started by Paul Connors, 47, and Breanna Connors, 43, during the pandemic in 2020.
Paul, who is a self-employed electrician, and Breanna, who is a registered nurse, said their mission is to provide nurses with material and moral support through scholarships, advocacy and volunteer services.
“We started the scholarship fund when we had donated over 600 to 700 masks that we made to hospitals, fire departments, police departments, nursing homes, and anyone that needed them. We sewed them with a sewing machine and added filters for protection,” Paul Connors said.
When a shortage in masks eased for health care workers and emergency personnel, the Connors began selling masks to the public and ended up raising about $20,000, which they used to start their nonprofit organization. While they are no longer making masks, they are still working to support nurses and fundraise in other ways, including through their second annual golf fundraiser, which was held this week at the Foxboro Country Club.
“The money raised will allow us to give away more scholarships next year and continue to support nurses. We raised money by selling masks T-shirts, and sweatshirts, and have an annual golf event,” Paul Connors said.
The event attracted about 70 golfers from across the region. The event also included raffles, prizes and, of course, the scholarship awards.
Maura Richards, of Mansfield who participated as a golfer at the event said she and her group are good friends with Paul Connors and they were here last year also.
“They are doing such great things that we knew we had to come back for the second year to help them out,” Maura said. “I know that there is such a great need for nurses and to be able to give back to the nursing community and help raise money to educate future nurses is so important,” Richards said.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Kate Collins, of Foxboro, who is a sophomore at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire and Adrianna Martin, of Sharon, who is headed to Sacred Heart University as a freshman.
Breanna Connors said as a nurse herself, the nonprofit means a lot to her.
“Only because it was so hard for me to get accepted into nursing school and then to figure out how to pay for it. So, I understand the struggles that the average nursing students go through so to be able to know that I can help them even just pay for books it’s a huge help and I know they (recipients) appreciate it,” she said.
Help Us Help Nurses plans on holding other fundraisers and becoming more involved in the community in years to come. Paul Connors said it is important to support nursing students because nurses are the ones who take care of all of us.
“They are the ones that sacrificed their relationships, families, own needs, and own lives to take care of everyone they could during the pandemic and any time any of our loved ones need it,” he said.
Connors said their short-term goals are to build a bigger board of like-minded that want to help the cause.
“Our long-term goals are to help as many nurses and nursing students as we can,” he said.