While the closure of schools due to the coronavirus has led to cancellations of many of the events that cap a graduating senior’s high school experience, several Foxboro High School seniors and their parents say they are making the best of it. And they’re hoping that some sort of commencement ceremony can be held once it is deemed safe to do so.
“We hope that a high school graduation ceremony of some nature will be held later in the summer,” said Margaret Hassman, mother of, Abby, 18, Cooper, 14, and Reese, 12. Her daughter Abby, who is a senior at Foxboro High School, will be attending Northeastern University in the fall.
Hassman was looking forward to watching her daughter play lacrosse one last season and being a part of the graduation events, but she understands and knows there will be things that can be learned from this pandemic and hopes there will be some positive impacts, like more time with family.
Abby said getting used to the online classes and not being able to see classmates and teachers has been hard, but she has been trying to stay positive about the future and hopes that they can make up some of the senior activities that students are missing.
“Keeping in touch with friends through video calls has helped a lot,” said Abby, who also has a part-time job that has helped fill the time and kept her busy.
She hopes that school officials can hold the high school graduation ceremony when it’s safe to host one, even if there are accommodations that need to be made.
Abby said she misses being with her friends for the last few months of high school and being able to play lacrosse one more season.
“I’ve been playing (lacrosse) since third grade and I was looking forward to a fun season senior year, “ she said, adding her goal this fall is to be able to balance her college coursework while running track at Northeastern.
Janie MacLellan, a mother of two, Ronnie, 18, and Julia 16, said it has been unfortunate that these times are marking the culmination of her son’s high school career.
“We are hoping that at some point, they will still be able to do in-person graduation when it is safe to do so. It is a milestone in these kids’ lives and we are optimistic that it can still happen,” she said. “I know the high school administrators are exploring options at this juncture.
“Ronnie is on the lacrosse team and we are missing watching him and his teammates play for the last time together. I also miss watching the games with all of the parents on the sidelines as we have all become friends over the years,” MacLellan said.
Ronnie will be attending UMass-Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management to pursue a career in business finance in the fall.
He said it is hard missing the most enjoyable part of the year which includes celebrations, spring sports and time with friends. He also regrets missing his last lacrosse season, as he was looking forward to being a team captin.
“I’ve coped with it pretty well. I try to exercise daily and I’ve picked up a job with Door Dash (food delivery service),” said Ronnie, who hopes the graduation can still happen at some point, is in touch with his friends through social media and said they are all hoping students can still have an in-person graduation.
Angela Davis, the mother of two children, Dimitrios, 18, and Sophia, 16, said she supports the decision to keep schools closed and limit contact, based on what is best for the health and safety of the children.
“It’s sad, sure, but I hope that this experience deepens our children’s resilience, empathy for others, and the understanding that these sacrifices are what you do when you are part of a larger community,” said Davis, who works for Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration as assistant undersecretary for law enforcement and criminal justice.
She also serves as president of the Foxboro Music Association and said due to the school closure, the loss that is felt the most is all the music performances.
“Dimitri is the first alto for the sax section in the FHS jazz ensemble and so we are missing pops, jazz fest, competitions and concerts on the common,” Davis said. “The music is what is deeply felt in our house. But it has been pretty noisy here, I feel bad for the neighbors cause there is a lot of practicing every single day at all hours.”
Dimitri is also the senior class vice president and will be attending Cornell University in the fall, majoring in economics. He hopes to play in the Cornell jazz ensemble.
Dimitri’s father Michael Davis said, “Unfortunately, we will miss their opportunity to shine in the coming weeks, but I know we will have plenty of opportunities to see them shine in the future.”
Dimitri agrees with other senior students that it has been hard not seeing his friends and teachers. He said all are disappointed about graduation.
But as a class officer, Dimitri said, “We are doing our best to make our graduation ceremony happen.”